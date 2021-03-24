March 24, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Gang Attacks Man. Mass Vax at Navy Stadium. Light House Bistro Re-Opening!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And, the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369! And the Bay Bridge Boat Show!

Today…A gang of youths attacked a man in Linthicum stealing his phone and wallet. Governor Hogan announced six more vaccination sites across the state with one here in Annapolis. County Executive Pittman announced it was at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. There are seven students in the running for the school board. The Light House Bistro is re-opening on April 7th. The Preakness will limit attendees to 10,000.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

It’s hump day. If we can get through today, it’s smooth sailing into the weekend! So, let’s get into it!

A group of five young black males assaulted and robbed a man in Linthicum on Monday evening. The victim, a 52 year old male was walking near Nursery Road and B&A Boulevard when he was approached by the group. They punched him in the head and upper body until he collapsed to the ground and took his wallet and cell phone. Thankfully the injuries were not serious and he was treated by EMS at the scene. Unfortunately the police do not have much to go on. The group ran away toward Shenandoah Ave. If anyone has any information–410-222-6135

Good news for those about to be vaccinated. Governor Hogan announced six more mass vaccination sites across Maryland by the end of April including one here in Anne Arundel County. He did not specify where, but County Executive Pittman spilled the beans in a tweet yesterday afternoon saying that it would be at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Remember, we are now in Phase 2A for those that are over 60 to get vaccinated. Phase 2B kicks in on March 30th and that includes anyone over 16 with an underlying condition or any type of disability. Sign up for a vaccine appointment if you are in 2A and pre-register now if you are in 2B. Go to covidvax.maryland.gov to pre-register for an appointment.

Kudos to seven juniors who want to be the next member of the Anne Arundel County Board of Education. Katie Lewis from Southern, Aaron Meier from Severna Park, Lidet Moges from Meade, Jackson Moore from Annapolis, Bunmi Omisore from Arundel, Fletcher Port from Severna Park, and Natalie Smith from Broadneck are all in the running. The field will be narrowed to three next month and the three will debate on YouTube on April 26th. From there, the Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils will select one to be appointed by the Governor. While many schools have student members, Anne Arundel is the only one in the US that gives the student member of the Board full voting rights! So–good on these seven and good luck!

I was happy when Main & Market re-opened. I was happy when Carrol’s Creek re-opened. And now I get to be happy again when the Light House Bistro re-opens on April 7th! They have some abbreviated hours– 8am to 3pm Wednesday through Sunday for dine in, carryout and curbside pick up. And if you have never been–go and learn about it and enjoy the food–it is incredible and a great addition to our foodie scene.

Speaking of the foodie scene.. you have until tonight at 6pm to leave a rating and review of this podcast to possibly win a $50 gift card to Iron Rooster! Just leave a legitimate and honest review and put the words “Iron Rooster” at the end so I know! We’ll announce a winner tomorrow morning!

And finally, the Maryland Jockey Club did a thing. The 146th running of the Preakness Stakes will be held on May 15th this year, but…and there is always a but…attendance will be limited to 10,000–that’s about 10% of the 110,000 capacity. The famed Infield Fest …ah yes the running of the port o potties… will be a virtual thing this year called Preakness Live. They are working on that and more info will be available soon. Tickets for the Preakness go on sale April 5th, but if you had tickets for last year and held them over, you can redeem them beginning today. All the deets at preakness.com

OK that wraps up the news for us today. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family and colleagues know to follow us.

A quick thank you to the sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville , the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company , and the Bay Bridge Boat Show brought to you by the Annapolis Boat Shows!

Hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. All that gets underway in just one minute after we hear from Rick Peters from Solar Energy Services.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast