March 23, 2021 | Daily News Brief | First Responders Not Keen on Vaccine. Hogan Speaks Out on Asian Hate Crimes. ADU Town Hall. CONTEST!

Today…Our first responders are not terribly keen to get the COVID-19 Vaccine. Governor Hogan speaks out about hate crimes against the Asian American community. Action Annapolis and the AIA are hosting a series of town halls on affordable housing in Annapolis focused on ADUs. AMFM has some grant money to give away to help underserved students. And WE have an Iron Rooster gift card to give away for Annapolis Restaurant Week!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Man, yesterday was the the first day I could do a DNB for Annapolis Restaurant Week and I totally forgot to give away a gift card. OK gonna make up for it today with a $50 gift card to Iron Rooster—just think how many pop tarts you can get for $50.. so stay tuned to the end for that. So, let’s get into today’s news!

Over the weekend, The Capital had an editorial about getting more Marylanders to buy into the vaccine..for the record, I am all-in, just waiting for my group. I agree. We all need to get vaccinated to hit that herd immunity Dr. Fauci talks about–he has said we need 75-80% of the population. We decided to look at first responders in the County–after getting stonewalled a bit, we got our answers from the police and fire departments in roundabout ways. But it looks like between 23 and 32% of the sworn police officers are not interested in the vaccine. On the fire side, based on a survey in January, 26% of the fire and EMS are likely opting out. The most common reasons– worried about side effects and not enough info about Moderna and Pfizer. Now the county can legally require a vaccination–with some exemptions–but according to the County Executive’s office, they are not requiring it and are trying to address it via information and messaging. Keep in mind, that AACC asked this same question in their recent poll and found that 19% of the respondents were hesitant about the vaccine–so the first responders are significantly more hesitant! Get the shot–let’s get out of this!

Reacting to hate crimes against the Asian American community, yesterday, Governor Hogan directed the Maryland State Police and Sheriffs across the state to increase enhanced visibility patrols. Additionally, he implored congress to improve legislation on the reporting of hate crimes and put a call out to prosecutors to aggressively prosecute the crimes. He reminded everyone to report any incidents to the Statewide Hate Crimes Hotline — 1-866-481-8361.

Here’s a couple of dates for your calendar. March 30th and April 20th! Action Annapolis and the Chesapeake Chapter of the AIA — American Institute of Architects is hosting a pair of town halls on affordable housing in Annapolis-which is in short supply. They will discuss ADUs or Accessory Dwelling Units their impact on communities and how they can work in Annapolis. It is a hot button issue for sure and the NIMBYs are sharpening the pitch forks. Head on over to EyeOnAnnapolis.net and we have a link to register–it’s free, and will be interesting. SO there you go.. be informed!

We love AMFM and all they did for musicians during the pandemic. But their work does not stop there. They $6000 in grants that they want to give away to some local organizations in Annapolis whose summer programs support underserved students. So, if you are involved with an organization serving youth with a musical component, visit am-fm.org and apply. This is the David Glaser Education Fund named for David Glaser who was an incredibly talented musician who was all about giving back to the community! The deadline is April 15th.

And finally, when you hear a podcast that you enjoyed– like this one of course, maybe the Annapolis Podcast, The Duckpin, The Loud Women’s Club, or The Conduit Street Podcast or really anyone… please share it with friends and consider leaving a rating or review. It’s usually pretty easy with a click or two and it really helps spread the word and helps the podcast grow! There is no reason to keep it a secret and it is not like it is Spotify charging 12 bucks a month!

Oh, and about that gift card to Iron Rooster…in keeping with the whole “leave a rating or a review” thing—leave a rating and review for this podcast sometime before Wednesday at 6pm and at the end put IRON ROOSTER in parenthesis. I will pick one of them and announce a winner on Thursday’s DNB. And don’t worry the card does not expire and is good at any of their 4 locations! Good luck!

