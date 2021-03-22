March 22, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Deadly Weekend on Roads. FEMA to Pay for COVID Funerals. AACC is Number One!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Police released the name of the officer who shot a man in Pasadena on Thursday as well as the subject who was shot. Two women killed in separate Glen Burnie accidents. Anne Arundel County Police will have Body Worn Cameras soon. Anne Arundel Community College has achieved the top spot in an Academic Influence ranking. FEMA will pay funeral expenses for COVID-19 deaths. Governor Hogan ate out this weekend to kick off Annapolis Restaurant Week.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with us today for her Money Monday Report!

And George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, March 22nd, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Like Bob Geldof and the Boomtown Rats said– I don’t like Mondays. But they keep coming so we might as well get into it!

The Anne Arundel County Police are still investigating the shooting death of a suicidal man in Pasadena on Thursday. They did identify the man as Leonard John Popa who was 79 years old. The officer who shot Mr. Popa was Corporal T Brennan, a seven year veteran of the department. To refresh your memory, police were called to the residence for a well-check on a possibly suicidal subject. They did not get an answer to their knocks so they entered the home and confronted Mr Popa and a loaded 9mm handgun. We still do not know the specifics on this, so stay tuned.

Saturday was a deadly one on the roads of Glen Burnie. At 1245am on Saturday, a 73 year old woman operating a Toyota on Hammonds Ferry Road near Michael Avenue, veered off the road, crossed a sidewalk and struck a utility pole. The driver and sole occupant was declared deceased at the scene. Later that afternoon about 315pm a 45 year old woman was operating a Scion on Route 10 at the Ordinance Road off ramp at a high rate of speed. She lost control and the vehicle ended up striking several trees. She was pronounced deceased at the scene and two passengers in the car– two juvenile females, were sent to shock trauma with life threatening and serious injuries.

And in some better police news. Smile, you’ll be on candid camera this summer. The Body Worn Camera Program is moving along in Anne Arundel County. Police have accepted an initial delivery and are in the process of training with the cameras. They will automatically activate if a vehicle’s emergency lights are activated so hopefully there will not be any of the “I forgot” excuses. Annapolis Police currently have body worn cameras and have had them for several years. Welcome to the club Anne Arundel.

After a horrible year of losses of life, the Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA announced that they would be covering the funeral expenses for a COVID 19 death. They are not quite ready for prime time with it yet and expect to begin accepting applications in April. They have a $2 billion budget and they estimate they will make direct payments to families between $3000 and $7000. There are some stipulations–the death must have occurred in the US after Jan 20, 2020. The death certificate must say COVID as a cause of death. The APPLICANT must be a US Citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien. There is no similar requirement on the deceased person. More info will be posted on EyeOnAnnapolis.net when we find out–or you can keep an eye on FEMA.Gov

AACC is number 1. We already knew that but the organizations Academic Influence just confirmed it with the #1 spot for community colleges. They were ranked with 838 others and were the only Maryland college to make the top ten. Rounding out the top 5 are Roxbury Community college in Massachusetts, Eastern Maine Community College predictably enough in Maine, Springfield Technical Community College in Massachusetts, and the College of Marin in California. So congrats to Dr. Lindsay and her team and to everyone at AACC!

Governor Hogan was eating his way around town this weekend because it IS Annapolis Restaurant Week. The Governor hit up McGarvey’s, Fed House, and Middleton. And you too can be like the Governor and help support our local restaurants–visit annapolisrestaurantweek.com and make a plan–it runs through the 28th and most of them have dine in, dine outside, curbside pick-up, and delivery options! Yumm!

Finally, did you catch the Local Business Spotlight on Saturday with Marty Etzel and the Flag House Inn? Finally one that was done in person again! And I hope you took some time to listen to the bonus pod on Queen Anne’s County and the upcoming Bay Bridge Boat Show!

OK, that’s it, but first a quick thank you to the sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville , to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company and the Bay Bridge Boat Show which is coming up next month.

It is Monday, so of course we have Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina with your Monday Money Report; and like always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather!

George, Ann and all the rest are coming up in just about sixty seconds!

