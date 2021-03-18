March 18, 2021 | Daily News Brief | County Exec Race Heating Up. New School Name. Hogan Budget Boost. Restaurant Week Giveaway!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And to the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369! And the Bay Bridge Boat Show!

Today…Three line up potentially put County Executive Pittman out of a job. School Board votes to change the name of a Pasadena school. Governor Hogan bumps his budget by a billion with a supplemental budget. Annapolis Restaurant Week is coming so we have a gift card to give away.

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, March 18th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

OK now that we got all that Irish out of our system–at least until September 12th…we can now focus on the pastels of the Easter Season! Whatever.. ok I hope you had a safe St. Paddy’s Day I probably saw some of you yesterday at Galway Bay! OK, back to the grind so let’s get into it!

The cat is out of the bag—well, I guess it is the CATS are out of the bag–plural. County Councilwoman Jessica Haire has announced that she will be exploring a run for County Executive in 2022. She will join Chris Jahn who has already registered to run, and former Delegate Herb McMillan who has been posturing to run as well. We spoke with Herb and he will let us know for sure by the end of the month so stay tuned. And if that Republican primary was not full enough, we do hear that another female is considering a run as well. So far, no Democratic challengers have emerged (rumored or real) to go against County Executive Pittman. Keep in mind, this is for the 2022 election. We still have a 2021 City of Annapolis election to deal with–the entire council and Mayor seats are all up for grabs–or for retention! So stay tuned for two years of politrickery! Just made that up I think.

Last night, the Anne Arundel County Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to rename the George Fox Middle School in Pasadena. Fox was the system’s first superintendent and served from 1916 to 1946. The school was named for him when it first opened in 1949. This stems from a lawsuit brought against the school district from a Black principal, Walter Mills about unfair pay between whites and Blacks. During the trial in 1937, Fox reportedly said “The worst white teacher is better than the best Black teacher.” The committee put together to make the recommendation said that to have a building named after someone that supported Jim Crow and segregationist policies no longer aligns with the core values of Anne Arundel County Public Schools. Now, there is a process to re-name a school that will begin shortly, and in the end, the Board has the final say over a new name.

Yesterday, before headed to the Guinness Open Gate Brewery for some Irish fun, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan submitted a 1 billion dollar supplemental budget to the legislature. This represents 2% of his original budget. The major items the governor proposed — $258 million to rental assistance, $250 million to higher education, $233 million to transportation, and almost $27 million for community college funding.

And finally, it starts on Sunday. I am talking about Annapolis Restaurant Week. 40 restaurants all putting out their best for you to dine in, dine outside, or dine at home with curbside delivery, carry-out, for all and delivery for some. Notably, Carroll’s Creek has re-opened from their hibernation and I can’t wait to get my paws on some french onion soup. But, check out annapolisrestaurantweek.com for all the details and participating restaurants. And be sure to check out the podcast we did with Erik Evans the executive director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership for some great info. And a bit of that info was that he was going to give me some gift cards to give away. So, let’s start now—and this one will require speed–so the early bird will get the worm. This is for a gift card to Always Ice Cream. It is a two parter. Be the first to DM or email me the original name of the company, and the amount of the gift card! Here’s your clue– you can spend $10 in each of their present and coming soon locations. First one to respond will get it! Again, looking for the original name of the company and the value of the gift card! Good luck!

OK that’s it for the news today. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. And to the Annapolis Boat Shows and the Bay Bridge Boat Show–just spoke with Paul from the show and Heather from Queen Anne’s Tourism so look for a bonus pod to drop on Friday!

It is Thursday so of course we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And of course George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All of that in just about 60 seconds!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast