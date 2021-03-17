March 17, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Kaleidoscope at Town Center. You’re On Mute. JB’s Coming to Severna Park. St. Paddy Day Suggestions

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Kaleidoscope is a great show at the Annapolis Town Center focused on women that you must see. Monarch Academy is hosting a free Read Across America event. Summer camp registration is under way for the Annapolsi Maritime Museum and Park. Flying Dog reminds you that You’re On Mute. JB’s, a new sports bar is ready to open in Severna Park. And we have some tips for some St. Paddy’s Day fun!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

May the luck of the Irish be with you! Have a safe and happy St. Patrick’s Day. And because it is a pseudo holiday–all good news today! So, let’s get into it!

You have until May 8th to get to the Annapolis Town Center to see Kaleidoscope. It’s a creative exhibition honoring and celebrating the women of yesterday and today. Like a kaleidoscope, women are multi-faceted; offering a mixing pot of layers, shapes, colors, and refinement. This display showcases the beauty and complexity that both historical and modern women have contributed to society and provides you the opportunity to revel in stories from the women of our own community. This is the brainchild of the incredibly amazing duo of Darrin Gilliam and Allison Harbaugh of ArtFarm Annapolis. Kaleidoscope is free and open to the public Wednesday through Saturday from 12:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Sunday’s from 12:00 – 6:00 p.m.. For more info visit: visitatcexhibit.com

Monarch Academy Annapolis, will hold a virtual Read Across America event on Friday, March 19, from 6 to 7 p.m. Keith Rowel, family and student support specialist at Monarch Academy Annapolis, will present the children’s book he authored– “Fried Green Apples.” Which sounds gross as a food! “Fried Green Apples” tells the story of Little Sammie Green, Harriett Tubman’s first cousin, who lives in a magical fruit farm town Mulberry Hill in Maryland with his Grandma Bea and Uncle Charlie. The book heralds the message of neighbors helping neighbors. To learn more and register, visit MonarchAcademy.org/Annapolis.

Summer camps are a blast at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. And registration is now open! Campers in grades kindergarten through 6th should sign up to get wet and muddy while exploring their Park Campus with wooded trails, secluded coves, and marsh habitats along Back Creek. It is COVID safe and because of that, capacity is limited. Info and registration at amaritime.org

OK this is fun…. Frederick based Flying Dog Brewery has a new beer that gives a nod to working from home during COVID. It’s a red ale called… wait for it…. “You’re on Mute.” According to Flying Dog, it is “Crafted to take the edge off a day full of virtual meetings that could have been emails, this medium-bodied Red Ale balances toasted malts, and just a hint of chocolate, with a perfectly engineered blend of hops and aromas,” It has a 6.2% ABV and will be Frederick bars at the beginning of April–a little treat for the home team. And across the region by May. Fun!

And finally, another dining option is coming to Severna Park. JB’s has been under construction at the old Bill Batemans for a while and after a COVID pause, they are ready to open mid-May. Beers, wings, sports, and a lot of televisions. It is owned by the guys that own Oliver Brewing Company which also owns the Park Tavern in that same center, Pratt Street Ale House, the Five and Dime Ale House and Donnelly’s Dockside–the former Deep Creek Restaurant. The slogan for the new place– Bites. Brews. Ballgames. Just Because. And with a name like JB’s I have to think they may be giving BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse a subtle jab in the ribs. Hey–welcome to Anne Arundel JB’s we’ll see you in May!

And speaking of Fun and St. Patrick’s Day. If you are looking for live Irish music all day– Galway Bay, Brian Boru, Killarney House or Pirates Cove will be your go-to spots. If you are looking for non-Irish live music all day– any of the Rans Heads will fit the bill– the Tavern here in Annapolis, Roadhouse, Shore House or Dockside. And be sure to check everyone’s Facebook page for the specials. I say 50 cent Guinness Drafts at Rams Head! So there you go.. as they say in Ireland

Slainte

