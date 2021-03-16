March 16, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Dine and Dash is NOT COOL. Shots Fired. Fans Allowed at School Sports.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Ruth’s Chris and O’Briens both got hit with dine and dash this weekend. Not cool. Shots were fired in the Harbour House Community. A group of minors were arrested after throwing rocks at people on City Dock and then pulling a knife. Governor Hogan has prohibited any garnishment of Federal stimulus checks. Anne Arundel County Schools will allow fans at sports games. Annapolis Book Festival added another day. And remember to throw your favorite podcasts some love!

Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I hope the ides of March brought no strife to your life!

Let’s set something straight–dining and dashing is NOT COOL. Ever. Many times, the servers are punished when jackasses skip out on the bill. And it happened twice over the weekend. A couple skipped out on a $221 check at Ruth’s Chris on Friday night and on Saturday night, a group gave a card that was declined at O’Briens and when the server was distracted, the group left. As I said, not cool. And I just read in the LA Times about a pandemic dine and dash scam too. People order food that is delivered by a third party and then decline the charges. Credit card companies usually side with the consumer and if they don’t, the delivery company takes the initial hit but they can just take it out of the restaurants bill. All of this not cool. Don’t do it!

In other Annapolis Police news, Sunday was a busy day for them. At 6pm they were called to City Dock for kids throwing rocks at people. Apparently when a good samaritan tried to intervene, one of the kids pulled a knife, took a cell phone that was being used to call the police and tossed it in Ego Alley. Police DID find three juveniles who were charged and released to their parents. From a witness, the kids appeared to be about 10 or 12.

And just before 10pm on Sunday night, they were called to Madison Street near the Harbor House community for shots fired. Officers found spent shall casings, several damaged vehicles, and an apartment that had a bullet lodged in a wall. According to Anne Arundel First Alert, multiple people reported to the police that a car pulled up and started firing guns. One person suffered an ankle injury while trying to flee the scene.

OK enough bad stuff. Yesterday afternoon, the Anne Arundel County Schools announced that they will allow invited spectators at sports this fall season–which actually begins on March 23. Players of home and visiting teams will be allowed to invite two people each to the games. They need to be masked up, maintain distances, use hand sanitizer, and not be sick. Other tidbits, there will be no concessions, admission will be free, and admission will be by ticket or lanyard given to the fan by a player. Again, a sign that things are inching closer to normal.

And Governor Hogan signed an Executive Order prohibiting the garnishment of any Federal Stimulus money paid to individuals. So, if you have a court ordered garnishment and were worried about a stimulus check being sucked out of your bank account, you are good. For now.

Book lovers rejoice! The Annapolis Book Festival — which we all knew was virtual this year right?? Just announced that due to the interest, they have added a third day to the event. Mark those calendars for April 23, 24, and 25th. We’e so lucky Key School puts this on for us every year–and that they found a way to do it this year! More info at KeySchool.orghead to the big old community link and then the Annapolis Book Festival link.

And finally, when you hear a podcast you enjoyed– cough cough maybe this one, maybe the Annapolis Podcast, The Duckpin, The Loud Women’s Club, or The Conduit Street Podcast or anyone… please share it with friends and consider leaving a rating or review. It’s usually pretty easy with a press or two and it really helps spread the word! There is no reason to keep it a secret!

