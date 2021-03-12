March 12, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Federal Help On The Way. Tax Deadline Extended. High School Changes. Leadership Anne Arundel.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…President Biden signed the stimulus into law and will mandate states offer vaccines to all adults by May 1; plus there’s a national website coming to find those vaccines. Comptroller Franchot extends Maryland tax deadline. Anne Arundel County Public Schools tweaks the schedule for high school students and stops accepting requests to switch into hybrid learning. The redevelopment of HACA’s Newtowne 20 community is finally underway. Leadership Anne Arundel is looking for some new leaders and also is recruiting for next year’s Flagship class. You can get your Preakness on on May 15th this year–not sure if it will be at the track or at home but the race is happening. And a few reminders about the Shamrock Stroll and Oyster Festival that are ongoing and a strong suggestion to make your St. Paddy’s Day reservations now.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, March 12th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief. Remember– capacities are all lifted tonight at 5pm. Please be careful and be responsible. There is a light at the end of this tunnel–let’s not screw it up. Wear your mask, keep your distance, and wash your damn hands. Hey let’s start off with some national news. President Biden signed the most recent stimulus package into law. What that means is that if you qualify for a stimulus check, you might see it as early as this weekend. The President also announced a mandate that states must offer vaccines to everyone over 16 years of age by May 1. And Biden also will be doing what has eluded Maryland–a Federal website to enable every American to find the nearest local vaccination site and register for an appointment without having to search multiple sites and make phone calls in hopes of finding an availability. In some more local COVID-ish news. Comptroller Franchot has announced that he has delayed the filing deadline for Maryland state taxes until July 15. BUT, at this point, the Feds have not done anything about extending the Federal deadline, so for now, your Federal taxes are still due on April 15th. If you have a high-schooler in the Anne Arundel County Public Schools this is for you. Starting on Wednesday, March 17th, all high schools will start one hour late at 830am– this is for Wednesdays only. The other four days of the week will start at 7:30am. The reason is vague–it’s based on feedback to Superintendent Arlotto. Arlotto also said that he is pausing accepting requests to switch from virtual to hybrid learning. He said that the school is working through the expected bumps in the new format–there will be an announcement on when it will resume in the coming weeks. Great news for residents of Newtowne 20. Crews recently broke ground on the $24 million redevelopment project . Expected to be re-opening next spring, the renewed community will have 78 new energy efficient units, a large community clubhouse, a new basketball court and a tot lot. This has been such a long time coming and something that really needs to be done with all the other public housing communities in Annapolis. Here is some food for thought. I am enrolled in the Leadership Anne Arundel Flagship Class this year and it is a fantastic look into the workings of life in Anne Arundel County. Yesterday, we got a true behind the scenes look at the capabilities of our police, fire, and courts. If you are interested in joining next year’s class–definitely check it out. In other LAA news, they are looking for new leaders in the community. COVID has certainly identified many new leaders and if you are one–or know one, nominate them or yourself to be honored in at a New Leaders Reception in April. But think fast– you need to nominate by midnight tonight! You can find more info on the Flagship class for next year or the New Leaders at LeadershipAA.org And in yet another sign that things may be getting closer to normal….this year, the Preakness will not be held in October! It will return to its rightful position as the second leg of the Triple Crown and will be run on May 15 according to the Maryland Jockey Club. Still no word on crowds or crowd size; but capacity os 120,000. And finally, a few events and reminders. The 7th Annual Shamrock Stroll is in full swing–search for the details on Facebook, but the gist is go to your favorite local restaurant or pub, $20 gets you a pair of koozies and all sorts of specials around town for the rest of the month. AND, proceeds benefit local restaurants. The Inaugural Annapolis Oyster Festival is also underway until next Friday–if you are into oysters… annapolisoysterfest.com will fill in the blanks for you. And if you are looking to get out on St Paddy’s Day on Wednesday and head to one of the area’s best Irish pubs–Galway Bay, Brian Boru or Killarney House… give them a call today and make your reservation now. Capacities have been increased but they still need 6′ between tables and it will be crowded—so if you want to get your authentic Irish on… as Bill Engvall might say– here’s your sign! OK that wraps up the news for us today. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family and colleagues know to give us a follow! It really helps! A quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville and to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. It’s Friday, so I’m just going to say have a great weekend, be safe, wash your hands and I’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young is here with your locally forecast weather report. He’s coming up in about 60 seconds, but first–you know the drill– Rick Peters from Solar Energy Services.

