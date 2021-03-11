March 11, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Pittman Goes Along With Hogan. Stressed Oysters. New Maryland Hall Exhibit.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Anne Arundel County will re-open on Friday at 5pm–County Executive Pittman went along with the Governor’s loosening of restrictions. A Glen Burnie man is arrested on child pornography charges, and an Annapolis man is arrested on soliciting a child. SERC says that the oysters are stressed and we’re doing a podcast on it. There’s a new interesting exhibit at Maryland Hall. The Loud Women’s Club podcast has a GREAT lineup for Women’s History Month–follow them.

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, March 11th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief. Man I could not have been more wrong yesterday. I would have bet the farm that County Executive Pittman would have opted for tighter restrictions, but he went along with the Governor. So, things open up again at 5pm on Friday. Here’s the gist–no capacity restrictions on restaurants, bars, or retail or service places. Customers must wear masks except when consuming food. There needs to be 6′ between tables. No standing service at bars. Buffets can re-open. And table capacity is now increased to ten people. Pittman did sign another EO that keeps the restriction on the Door Dashes of the world–they cannot charge more than 15% of the bill and also social gatherings in homes are limited to 10 people and 25 people outside. Meanwhile, Anne Arundel County Public Schools are reporting a total of 20 COVID 24 cases so far–20 students and 4 staff. And interesting that there are 6 high school students and only one grade has been in the school for only 2 days. We’ll be keeping an eye on that. I am not sure if it is the pandemic or not, but there seems to be an awful lot of child pornography cases of late. This time, police got wind of a 21-year old from the 100 block of Laurel Drive in Glen Burnie was uploading child porn. They got warrants, seized electronics, found the porn and arrested him on 15 counts of possession of child pornography. He is being held without bail. And here in Annapolis. Yesterday, State Police were online on a dating app fishing and a 78 year old man from the 300 block of Glen Avenue took the bait. He made arrangements to meet with what he thought was a 14-yer old boy. When he arrived, surprise– it was two state troopers and an FBI agent. He has been charged with felony solicitation and is also being held without bail. This is disconcerting. A study done by SERC says that the oysters in the Chesapeake Bay are stressed out–aren’t we all? The warmer waters and nightly swings of low oxygen are making the oysters focus on protecting themselves by growing their shell and not themselves. As you can guess, this has a potentially significant impact on the industry and the oysters we ear in our favorite restaurants. We are talking with Sarah Donelan next week about this– she is the SERC Post Doctoral Fellow and lead author of this report–so stay tuned for that bonus podcast and laugh along as I get in WAY over my head! Interesting exhibit at Maryland Hall now through May 21st. Patricia Moss-Vreeland has brought her solo multimedia exhibit IN SEARCH OF MEANING: MEMORY BECOMES US. It shows how memory shapes our roles in life. Looks incredibly interesting and Maryland Hall is open to the public Wednesdays and Fridays from 330pm to 630pm and you can also catch it at their ArtFest on March 21–mostly outside. And I have not heard about any hour changes with the new relaxed restrictions–but I bet they will be changing. And finally, it IS Women’s History Month and we have told you about the Loud Women’s Club podcast before and included a teaser..well they are rolling now and this month they have some great shows lined up– living with metastatic breast cancer, a look at beauty and what is considered beautiful, women in the workplace, and women in the media. Get your episode wherever you get your podcasts. Oh and hey, Apple just made a subtle change…they are no longer suggesting you subscribe to podcasts, but you follow them. They say that subscribe indicates there may be a cost–and follow is free. I see that..I agree. So follow the Loud Women’s Club. OK that’s it for the news today. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help! A quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. It is Thursday so of course we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes–and stick around after Trevor to check out the snippet from the Loud Women’s Club. And of course George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All of that in just about 60 seconds!

