March 10, 2021 | Daily News Brief | AA County Moves to 1C. Hogan Lifts Capacity Restrictions. Anne Arundel County Not So Sure.

Anne Arundel County partially moves to vaccination phase 1C. Governor Hogan lists pretty much all capacity restrictions on Friday at 5pm, but there is a legal glitch that still needs to be ironed out between the County and the State.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

First things first— congratulations to TJ Taurisano, Gary Neal, Mike McCord, Jim Tsompanas, Chad White, Nicole Baum, and Dan Long… they all figured out the sound clip I played yesterday was in the Carter administration in 1978. They each have a $25 gift card headed their way so they can enjoy a tasty beverage at Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery in Crofton!

And speaking of tasty beverages, check out the bonus beer podcast we dropped last night and remember the 2021 Shamrock Stroll is ALL month and not just a single day! We chatted about that, the Annapolis Oyster Fest, and some cool drinks you want to watch out for this spring and summer! OK, onto the more serious news of the day!

The Anne Arundel County Health Department has moved the County into Phase 1C for vaccines to align with the state–sort of. They carved out the age segment 65 and older and they are able to register for the vaccine and get their shots. Other aspects of 1C are not applicable in Anne Arundel County just yet. To pre-register aacounty.org/covidvax or 410-222-7256

I guess the big news of yesterday was Governor Hogan’s announcement that he has lifted capacity limits on most everything–stores, bars, restaurants, clubs, casinos, churches, gyms, etc. at 5pm on Friday the 12th. However they need to comply with social distancing–six feet apart, masks and no gathering at the bar itself. Now, large venues–stadiums, music halls, the Rofo Arena, Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and the like can be at 50% with COVID protocols. And the masking mandate remains.

But not so fast. Anne Arundel County has not weighed in on this yet and if history is any indicator, County Executive Pittman will not be following the Governor’s order. Because—politics you know. But there is a legal glitch. The Governor’s order had some language that essentially makes the local order for Anne Arundel County null and void. The lawyers are looking into this and because the County Executive’s Order referenced the Governor’s order, it likely will become null and void unless a new order is issued that specifically does not reference the State order. It’s unclear and messy and the lawyers for all the counties and the State are scrambling and trying to figure it out. We will have a definitive answer about Anne Arundel County by Friday of course, but if I were a betting man, I’d say that things will remain as they are here in Anne Arundel for a bit.

We clear on that?

And finally, a reminder from the Annapolis Town Center. The Easter bunny and the Bunny Bungalow opens on March 13th and rolls through April 3rd for COVID safe photos with the bunny for your kids and your pets! When they close the Bunny Bungalow on April 3rd they will host another of their popular drive-in movies–up this time…appropriately enough…. HOP. So, why am I telling you this? Tickets are on sale now and reservations for photos with the rabbit are filling up. So if you want in– do it now. VisitATC.com is the place you need to be!

OK that wraps up the news for us today.

