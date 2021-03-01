March 1, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Home Invasion Update. School’s Open. Oyster News and Beer News.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And, the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369! And Melissa at The Loud Women’s Club Podcast

Today…Anne Arundel County Police have an update on the Odenton home invasion, the “abducted” man went home. School is back in session–be careful on the roads. AMFM has a great scholarship for a music major. Flying Dog Brewery has a new beer to support the ORP. And the Boatyard Bar & Grill and Sailor Oyster Bar were two of the top 10 oyster recyclers for 2020. And as Women’s History Month starts, Annapolus Tours by Watermark has you covered!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with us today for her always outstanding Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, March 1st, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I hope you had a fantastic weekend…my youngest daughter came home for her birthday weekend so it was great to catch up and share some great meals at two of my current favorite places–Ashling Kitchen & Bar up in Crofton ..by the way..the Key Lime Pie is amazing…and Smashing Grapes at the mall. OK add a third–Grumps for breakfast! Well, here we are, it’s March 1st, a fresh week, and a fresh month, so let’s get into it!

Remember that home invasion we talked about last week in in the 300 block of Baldwin Avenue in Odenton where a Baltimore man was feared abducted and a vehicle stolen? Well the Anne Arundel County Police Department is still investigating it but they DID locate the missing man. Apparently when it all started going down, Darius Owen beat feet and headed home in his buddy’s car. He was found at home in Baltimore with the missing car Police are still trying to figure it all out and are asking anyone with info to contact them at 410-222-6155 or anonymously at 410-222-4700. Weird.

It’s March 1st and that means that kids are back in school. Man it sounds weird to say that! But, they are (and the Capital has a fascinating statistic based piece on the exact numbers of students at each school that will be back in the classroom .. check it out.) But I digress… be careful. Kids will be at bus stops, buses will be on the roads.Kids will be walking early in the morning etc. We all have likely become complacent, so please be extra vigilant on the roads. Younger kids start first, then the older kids will phase in in the next three weeks.

And some of those kids might be musicians. And some may be looking to go to college to study music. And if they are, AMFM may have some money for them. AMFM is now accepting applications for the Tim King Music Performance Scholarship. This is a $5000 scholarship.. nothing to sneeze at, for a graduating student that was involved in music in high school, plans to major in music in college, and has a 3.0 GPA. Applications are due by April 15th and they will announce the winner on May 15th. Details at am-fm.org/music-performance-scholarship

Flying Dog Brewery is doing good for the Bay. They recently announced that they have added a new year-round beer called Chesapeake Wheat Ale–they actually test-released that when Chris Hopkinson was paddling the Bay this past summer. But the beer will serve as an ongoing fundraiser for the Annapolis based Oyster Recovery Partnership. Every beer sold will translate to 10 baby oysters.. I think they are called spat being put into the bay to work their filtering magic. So, if you are a wheat beer fan and appreciate the Bay and oysters… bottoms up!

And the Oyster Recovery Partnership also has some cool news. Despite the COVID restrictions on restaurants the organization continued to recycle the shells and in 2020, they collected 15,905 Bushels of slurped oyster shells! There are more than 300 restaurants and seafood businesses that participate in the program and not one, but two of the top ten recyclers are here in Annapolis. So congrats to the top recycler…number one…. the Boatyard Bar & Grill for 569 bushels, and Sailor Oyster Bar on West Street came in 10th with 339 bushels. So awesome to see local businesses helping out the environment. And really, the Boatyard has been on the forefront of that since day one! Way to go!

March is Women’s History Month and Annapolis Tours has created a two hour walking tour for March 13th. I am telling you now because it will sell out with the COVID restrictions and all. But a suffragist-clad guide will walk you around our town telling tales of notable Maryland women including Harriet Tubman and more recently, Senator Barb! The tour is $20 for adults and $5 for kids and it is on March 13th from 1030am to 1230pm leaving from the Market House. Get your reservation secured at annapolistours.com/women-of-achievement

OK that wraps up the news for us today. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family and colleagues know about us.

We are rolling with our local business spotlight series again so make sure you give them a listen as we highlight some of your local favorite businesses and many you probably never heard of! Saturday we poke with Judy from Frances Marketing Group!

A quick thank you to the sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville , to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company and to our friends at Annapolis Bay Village which is NOW officially open!

It is Monday, so of course we have Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina with your Monday Money Report; and like always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather!

George, Ann and the rest are coming up in just about sixty seconds!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast