Local Business Spotlight: Woodcraft Artisans

Merja Washburn has ownedon Main Street for more than ten years and if you have an ounce of appreciation for water or boating, this is a must-see store. Custom teak furniture and home goods abound but the custom wooden maps are amazing. If you have a connection to any body of water, Merja can create a wooden (sometimes multi-dimentional) navigational map of the water and the surrounding land! Stunning.

Equally amazing is the tale of how she met her husband–very few men can say they dropped anchor in Borneo and convinced their future wife to sail away with him!

It’s a great love story and a great store with locations in Annapolis and St. Michaels!

Have a listen!

Links:

Woodcraft Artisans (Website)

Woodcraft Artisans (Facebook)

155 Main Street | Annapolis

200 Talbot Street | St. Michaels

