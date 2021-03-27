THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Local Business Spotlight: One. Physical Therapy . Fitness . Wellness

| March 27, 2021, 12:00 PM

When you think a mousetrap could be better, you build a better mousetrap. And that is exactly what Jennifer Balducci and Christina Thomas of One . Physical Therapy . Fitness . Wellness did back in 2013.

The two business owners worked together and decided to build a client centered wellness practice that encompasses traditional physical therapy along with fitness and wellness. Over the years, they have forged strong partnerships to create an environment for the full well-being. Yoga, Tai Chi, Pilates, meditation and more.

And, of course COVID threw them for a loop and they have quickly adapted to, embraced, and plan to continue tele-health visits and streaming classes (where they will not judge you if your living room is messy). In addition, Jennifer serves as the President of SOFO Annapolis which is the business association serving businesses SOuth of FOrest Drive, and I am not sure how she does it all!

Have a listen!

