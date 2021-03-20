THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Local Business Spotlight: Flag House Inn

| March 20, 2021, 12:00 PM

So what does an IT guy and his teacher wife do when they get the feeling they may be burning out but are way too young to retire? They buy a bed and breakfast in Annapolis of course!

Today, we sit down with (yes, actually sit down with) Marty Etzel who, along with his wife Carmel are the owners of the Flag House Inn on Randall Street in downtown Annapolis–quite literally steps from City Dock.

It’s a great story about how they came to own the inn, what it takes to keep it up, why guests keep returning, some history, and why it is called the Flag House Inn.  We spent a fantastic couple of hours in a spectaular home built in 1879.  The only regret–not being able to sample what looks to be an amazing breakfast.  I’ll definitely be checking in sometime for a staycation!

Have a listen!

