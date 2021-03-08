Light House Receives $1M Gift from Anonymous Donor

The Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center was awarded a $1 million gift from a donor who wishes to remain anonymous. This much needed funding directly supports The Light House’s mission to rebuild lives with compassion by providing shelter and services to prevent homelessness and empower people as they transition toward housing, employment, and self-sufficiency.

The $1 million gift was secured for the organization through a local foundation that believes in the mission of The Light House and wanted to make a lasting and positive impact in our community. This funding will enable The Light House to provide more safe and affordable housing for those struggling with homelessness, additional services that stop homelessness before it happens, new programming to address mental health and substance abuse issues, a well-stocked and staffed food pantry, and new opportunities to bolster their workforce development programs.

Since the Covid-19 crisis began, The Light House has seen an unprecedented increase in those seeking their services. Last year, the organization served 40% more individuals and families than a typical year, and the number of households served through their pantry programs alone increased by more than 200%. The Light House is committed to serving as many vulnerable individuals and families as they possibly can, and this generous gift will help increase their reach and impact at one of the most critical times in the organization’s history.

“Words fail me as I try to express the depth of my gratitude,” stated Light House Executive Director, Jo Ann Mattson. “This generous gift allows us to do more than we ever imagined. This funding secures our future and ensures that families are housed and safe, healthy food and basic needs items are distributed to our most vulnerable neighbors, individuals have the job skills and training they need to earn a living wage, and The Light House is strong and prepared to help our community continue to weather this crisis. I can never thank this foundation and the local trustee enough for being an enthusiastic advocate for those who need it most.”

