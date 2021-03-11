DEADLINE: Leadership Anne Arundel is Looking for New Leaders

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, has announced their call for nominations for New Leaders to be recognized at their New Leaders Reception scheduled for April, 2021 at Carrol’s Creek Café in Annapolis.

Every year, LAA hosts a sold-out reception honoring individuals who have stepped into new positions of leadership in the past year and show exceptional leadership for the betterment of Anne Arundel County.

Content Continues Below

Nominations must be made by March 12, 2021. Due to space limitations at the New Leaders Reception, LAA will be limited to recognizing 20 honorees in 2021. Pending the receipt of all applications, the LAA Executive Committee will select the honorees to feature at the event. The Nominee does not have to be a graduate of a LAA program, however Nominees must meet the following criteria:

Newly accepted, selected, appointed, or elected to an executive position

The position began during the period between March 2020 – March 2021

A leadership role that serves and/or impacts the Anne Arundel County Community

The position can be held in a Non-Profit, Government or For-Profit organization

LAA Alumni and the community at large are invited to complete the Nomination Form at www.leadershipaa.org/page/NewLeaders by March 12, 2021. Honorees will be notified and invited to attend on or before Wednesday, March 31st.Please contact Nancy Hartzell with any questions regarding this process or the New Leaders Reception event.

For more information and online registration, visit leadershipaa.org

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB