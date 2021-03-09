Leadership Anne Arundel Announces March 16 Program: THRIVE with Andrew Freedman

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, is pleased to welcome Andrew Freedman to share insights from his new book, Thrive: The Leader’s Guide to Building a High-Performance Culture. Join us for an energizing discussion of maximizing human potential and creating positive change.

The discussion is part of LAA’s Leadership Speaker Series, and will be held Tuesday, March 16 from 8:30am until 9:45am.

Andrew Freedman is a lifelong advocate for maximizing human potential and creating positive change, personally and professionally. For over 25 years, he’s been a driving force in designing strategies that provide leaders a foundation to translate individual, team, and organizational talent into tangible business growth.

As Managing Partner of SHIFT Consulting, he’s helped countless companies across diverse industries flourish through vibrant company cultures and a high performance mindset. Additionally, through his work as an affiliate faculty member of the University of Baltimore, Andrew’s continued goal is to use his insatiable passion for human performance to inspire new generations of business leaders with the art and science of creating and executing successful, people-focused business strategies.

Freedman’s book THRIVE offers a proven approach for leaders to create clarity and alignment around what high performance looks like and how to replicate it at scale. Drawing on extensive experience in change management, organizational development, and performance consulting, Andrew Freedman and Paul Elliott share their systematic approach, known as the Exemplary Performance System (EPS) in a way that enables leaders to take immediate action to shift workforce engagement and performance.

Treat yourself to an inspiring morning, shake off the winter blues, and get inspired for a productive spring.

To make the most of the session, and continue the learning post-event, attendees are encouraged to purchase a copy of THRIVE, available here. For a detailed overview of THRIVE and actionable steps leaders can take to increase performance and engagement across their organization, click here to listen to a podcast featuring Andrew.

The event is free for LAA Members, and $25 for non-members and guests.Advanced registration is required. Attendees will receive the Zoom link the day before the event. For more information and online registration, visit leadershipaa.org.



