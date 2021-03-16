Kaleidoscope at the Annapolis Town Center Through May 9th

A new creative exhibition honoring and celebrating the women of yesterday and today has arrived in Annapolis. Kaleidoscope is the first, in-person exhibit of the online publication, Our Rhythm Our Blues. Like a kaleidoscope, women are multi-faceted; offering a mixing pot of layers, shapes, colors, and refinement. This two-month long display showcases the beauty and complexity that both historical and modern women have contributed to society.

Hosted at Annapolis Town Center, the exhibit provides attendees the opportunity to revel in a sea of stories from the women of the community, including some of the women-owned businesses of the Town Center.

“We are excited to provide a home for this inspiring exhibit” said Anthony Henry, General Manager at Annapolis Town Center. “Collaborating with local organizations is something we take great pride in; it means so much more when we can also assist in highlighting amazing women and their businesses, including our own tenants. The Town Center team and myself truly believe women owned businesses are the backbone of our community. Let’s celebrate them together.”

Our Rhythm Our Blues uses their quarterly viral publication to showcase the celebrations and sorrows of marginalized voices throughout history. Kaleidoscope goes hand in hand with their second online edition titled: Ladies First.

“Women have proven time and time again that they are true, resilient heroines who juggle life with the calmness of a gentle breeze; all while bearing the weight of the world on their shoulders” said Creative Director, Darin Michelle Gilliam. “It is about time we publicly pay tribute to these powerhouses and what better time than during Women’s History Month.”

Kaleidoscope is free and open to the public Wednesday through Saturday from 12:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Sunday’s from 12:00 – 6:00 p.m.. Weekly private events such as cocktail parties, tea parties, and photo nights are also available with a reservation. To see the full list of special events and make your reservation, visit: visitatcexhibit.com

