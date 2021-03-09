How to Recognize a Reliable Online Casino in Maryland and Avoid Scams? 

Online casinos are online gambling and gambling sites. It is true, some may feel these sites are scamming, however, this is not always the case. Some of these establishments are completely reliable sites where the luckiest can hope to win large sums of money or make money using the first deposit bonus for sports betting, others, however, are far from honest.

Although there is a risk of a scam, it should not prevent you from having a good time. There are indicators that you can spot in order to know if an online casino is reliable or not.

Game License and Accreditation

The existence of a gaming license or accreditation by an official body on the gaming platform is simply the basis. Indeed, if there is no trace of either on the site, it likely means that the online casino is operating illegally. While this does not necessarily mean that the site is a scam, it is generally not a good sign.

Mention of the license is usually made in the legal disclaimer at the bottom of the site. The most common online gambling license is usually the one issued by the government of Curaçao.

Security Software

A website, moreover a website operating financial transactions, must be protected. There is more and more software available to ensure the security of platforms and there are mainly two types of software. Data encryption software and algorithms that ensure fair play.

For example, casinos use what is called SSL software, which encrypts the data of site visitors, protecting them from potential hackers. Personal and banking data are valuable assets on the Internet and some sites aim to collect and resell them. The use of SSL, therefore, ensures that the online casino will not use your data. You can check this in your browser as the URL will begin with “https” and there likley is a padlock icon.

Outside Opinions

It would be unwise to underestimate the opinions of specialized sites and other players.

In addition, player reviews are often available on forums. These forums also give you a fairly accurate picture of the casino’s practices towards its customers. If the reviews are good, it is often a sign that the platform is reliable.

Clear Terms and Conditions of Use

Online casinos are obliged, like all websites, to make their terms and conditions of use available to all users. Although they are usually quite lengthy documents, it is important to read and understand them to ensure the legal operation of the site.

These terms and conditions are even more important if the online casino is offering bonuses to its players. Indeed, these must be subject to clearly stated conditions.

Partner Brands

Finally, the last criteria in this list would be to check the online casino’s partner brands. Whether it is the gaming distributors or the means of payment, the brands generally conduct surveys before associating themselves with a new platform. Thus, finding big names in the industry on a gambling site is often a good sign.

An online casino offering games developed by only a small number of publishers is often a sign of a scam. The more you find different and well-known developers like Play’N Go or Evolution Gaming for example, the more reliable the site will tend to be. Indeed, as these brands do not want to be associated with scandals, their presence is a guarantee of security for the players.

