How To Overcome The Most Common Problems In the Kitchen

Our kitchens can be one of the busiest rooms in the house. We use them to prepare our food, and to eat our meals. People are often going in and out to get snacks or to make drinks. Because of the room’s constant use, it’s no surprise that we can experience issues here.

Some of the problems are almost universal, let’s tackle the most common ones right now.

‘There’s An Issue With The Sink!’

When we flush food and other things down the kitchen sink, it doesn’t all wash away. Over time it can build up within the piping. The water may begin to drain more slowly, and unpleasant odors may result. In the end, the sink may become entirely blocked.

In the first instance, it’s worth trying a sink plunger to solve the problem. If this doesn’t work, a combination of baking soda and vinegar should be poured down the sink. Leave it covered for a few hours, and then rinse it away.

If the problem remains, it may be necessary to call a plumber. The specialist website at Allserviceplumbers.com demonstrates that you may not be alone. ALong with basic plumbing, people are looking to connect to sewer and drain experts 24/7, be it via phone or online inquiries. Folk wants to know about drain cleaning and hydro jetting services too.

Content Continues Below

‘There’s Too Much Washing Up!’

It’s wise to train the members of your household to put their finished cups, plates, and utensils straight into the dishwasher. This will save other people having to load it separately. If there are empty cups and plates around the house, train yourself to never leave a room empty-handed.

When it comes to the cooking process, learn to clean up as you go. There will hopefully be times when you can leave something to simmer in a saucepan or to cook in the oven. Rather than sitting down with a cup of coffee, put the dirty items in the dishwasher and do any washing up. By the time the meal is ready, the kitchen will be much cleaner.

The great thing about this strategy is that when you have eaten, you’ll be able to sit down with a drink and stay there; there won’t be a pile of stuff to sort out later.

‘There’s Not Enough Worktop Space!’

You may keep the following things out all the time: coffee makers, food blenders or mixers, slow cookers or sandwich toasters. They don’t need to be there constantly, so put them in a cupboard or in a separate utility room. If you have a coffee machine, consider moving it onto a separate drinks cart. This can then be moved wherever you need it: in the kitchen ready for breakfast, or in the living room when you have guests.

Make sure you are maximizing your wall space, too. Perhaps you can buy a spice rack or hang your saucepans and pans on the wall or from the ceiling. Add a wall cabinet or put up some shelves to hold some of your kitchen items.

‘I Waste Too Much Food!’

The solution here is to decide on your daily meals one week in advance. Write down what you’re going to cook, and choose quick and easy meals for your busiest days. If you’re going to use half a jar of curry or bolognese sauce, choose another meal that week that will use the rest of it. Alternatively, make twice as much food and freeze some for a later date. This way it’ll be a convenient meal when you don’t have a lot of time for food preparation.

It’s also worth making an inventory of what’s in your fridge and freezer. This way it will be easier to identify what needs using up, and what can be left for later.

‘Floor Space Is An Issue!‘

Perhaps your kitchen doubles as your dining room. There is a table and chairs, and little room for anything else. Consider buying a folding table and a set of folding chairs, and keep them at the side in between meals.

Alternatively, you may have loads of floor space and little storage. It may be that a wheeled kitchen island would be a practical solution. It could be placed in the center, and have underneath storage, or space to put kitchen chairs.

It’s amazing how a few hints and tips can make life easier, and they don’t always need to be expensive. The kitchen should be a place of fun and food, and with the right strategies, this can be achieved.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS