How to Ensure Your Air Conditioning System Is in Good Working Order

Air conditioners work extra hard to keep your home cool most especially in hot weather conditions. Now the question is how do you use your air conditioner in a way that it doesn’t weaken – so it doesn’t struggle with efficiency and functionality?

There are things you can do to keep your air conditioning in proper working order. When you follow these tips, your air conditioning system won’t just be in good working order, it can extend its service by months and years.

How Do I Ensure My Air Conditioning Is In A Good Working State?

Your air conditioning coils, filters and fins, require regular maintenance so they can function properly, neglecting their maintenance could affect the performance of your HVAC system, even worse, your energy use will steadily increase – which means wasted cash. Also, you must check your HVAC installation to ensure your system is properly installed; this can be done by an experienced technician and by doing this, it ensures your HVAC system is always in a good condition for regular use. Going forward, here are things you can do to ensure your air conditioner is always in a proper working state;

Clean The Condenser

Your air conditioner absorbs heat from inside your home and then releases warm air outside your home. Whenever the condenser coil of your HVAC system is dirty, it’s always hard for your HVAC system to release warm air outside, thus making it hard for your air conditioner to function properly.

Your condenser coil should always be clean at all times, in more light, it should be done once a year. So if you plan on cleaning your condenser coil, here’s how you go about it;

Turn off your air conditioner.

Remove the lid from the top of the condenser, use a screwdriver to unscrew the screws.

Use a wet-dry vacuum to vacuum out debris found inside the condenser.

Use a coil cleaner and brush to scrub off any dirt found on the coil, then wash it with water to remove any dirt on it.

Put back the lid atop the condenser and screw it.

Regulate The Temperature Of Your Air Condition

The US Department of Energy recommends that during summer you should keep your home temperature at 78 degrees thus you can reduce the load on your HVAC system by 10% – you can do this by reducing your thermostat.

Check Your Window Seal

If you have a window air conditioner, always check the seal between the air conditioner and the window, this should be done mostly after each cooling season. Make sure there’s contact between your air conditioner’s metal case and the window frame to prevent moisture from damaging the seal thus allowing cool air to leave your house.

Unclog the Drains

Sometimes it’s good to pass a thick wire through your HVAC’s system drain, to see it’s clogged and hence unclog it. A clogged drain can prevent your system from reducing humidity and when this happens, it can discolor your walls or floor.

Change Your Air Filter

The air filter cleans the air that flows through your HVAC system, it’s usually found between the blower and the return air duct. It also prevents build-up from forming in the ducts and inside your air conditioner.

According to the US Department of Energy, it’s recommended you change your air filter every three months. Here’s how you can change your air filter.

Turn off your air conditioner.

Remove your old air filter from where it’s placed, between the blower and the return air duct.

Take it to a shop and purchase a new one.

Place the new one back and turn on your air conditioner.

Remember To Hire A Professional When Needed

Sometimes your HVAC system might need more than just regular maintenance routines, in this case, it’s good you hire a professional to check and fix your system for you if the need be. The things a technician can do is;

Check your refrigerant for any leak.

Check for leaks in the duct and seal if any at all.

Gauge airflow through the evaporator coil.

Oil motors and check belts if there’s any tightness or tear.

Gauge the accuracy of the thermostat.

During winter periods, you can cover the outdoor unit of your air conditioner to keep it safe from the winter weather and debris. You can also cover the window units, or better still remove them and keep them stored until winter is over.

