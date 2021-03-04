How About a Micro-Charter with Watermark this March?

Time to get out on the water with a private charter with your COVID Social (or business) pod and Watermark Cruises.

March Mania Micro Charter – Bring Your QuaranTeam out to Play! Enjoy a two-hour cruise for up to 30 people aboard Cabaret II. Whether you’re hosting your co-workers, clients, family, or friends, this is a special opportunity to get outside and have fun!

Cabaret II makes entertaining your guests a breeze. Bistro tables and a large mahogany bar accent her main deck – creating the warmth and elegance of a private lounge. This custom-built yacht provides a sophisticated setting for corporate or social entertaining. The upper deck of Cabaret II features a sitting room adjacent to the captain’s station. French doors lead to a furnished open deck, which is perfect for taking in the scenic beauty of the Chesapeake Bay.

It’s a perfect way to reward your team for a job well done during COVID or to show your appreciation to your best clients!

The yacht has a capacity of 90, so there is plenty of room to spread out and enjoy a safe, sprig day on the Chesapeake Bay in style!

Details

Sunday-Thursday 5:30pm – $3,000

Friday & Saturday 11:00am, 2:00pm, 5:30pm – $3,500

Price includes fuel, dockage, cash bar with bartender and cruise steward. Call our Event Coordinator, Angelyse Henry, at 410-268-7601 x 108 to discuss catering options or to upgrade your beverage package.

Booking link: watermarkjourney.com/events/march-mania-micro-charter/



