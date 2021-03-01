Homestead Gardens Kicking Off Spring with Intense Schedule of Seminars and Classes

Gardening with Kathy: Conquering Cool Season Edibles | Wednesday, March 3rd | 7-8 PM

Zoom | Free

There are many edible plants that grow best in cooler weather. Try your hand at growing them and enjoy the “fruits” – or veggies – of your labor during the fall/winter/early spring months. Kathy will cover techniques for lengthening the growing season and what edible plants do best in our Mid-Atlantic climate.

About Kathy: Kathy Jentz is Editor, Publisher and Founder of Washington Gardener Magazine. Kathy is a life-long gardener from a family of farmers and dedicated gardeners. Currently, she is President of the Silver Spring Garden Club and on the board of several other clubs and organizations, including GardenComm, the association for Garden Communicators.

Zoom Link: Please register to join! zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dyz8KU7US92bzONIGyXsyA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Chick Ownership 101 | March 6th | 11AM

Zoom | Free

Everybody loves a baby chick, and none are cuter than ours at Homestead Gardens. There might be several reasons why you are considering chicken ownership, but we’d love to help clarify any questions, concerns, etc. that you might have.

If you are still on the fence about ownership, if you want to learn more before committing, or if you are just curious about what it might be like to own chickens, come join us at this discussion to learn more about raising chicks and chickens.

Learn the basics of chick ownership in advance of our chicks arrival the week of March 22nd.

Visit www.homesteadgardens.com to learn when specific varieties of chicks and ducklings will arrive. Please ‘like’ Homestead’s social media pages for updates on chick arrivals or call the store to confirm availability.

*Actual day of arrival may vary.

Grow with Katie: Cut Flower Gardening | Monday, March 8 | Noon

Facebook Live | Free

Join the crew at Homestead on March 8 at noon for Grow with Katie on Facebook LIVE.

Mara Tyler is the owner and farmer of The Farm at Oxford, a 12-acre boutique cut flower farmette in Southern Chester County. Mara grows unique and unusual flora for bouquets, local events, stores, and CSA’s. Mara specializes in locally grown peonies, dahlias, roses and spring bulbs.

Catch every Grow with Katie on the Homestead Gardens FaceBook page LIVE Monday’s at noon. This educational video series explores seasonal gardening topics with experts, and all around inspiring people. Because Life Should be Beautiful.

Chick Ownership 101 | March 14 | 1:00 PM

Zoom | Free

The chicks are scheduled to arrive soon!

There might be several reasons why you are considering chicken ownership, but we’d love to help clarify any questions, concerns, etc. that you might have.

If you are still on the fence about ownership, if you want to learn more before committing, or if you are just curious about what it might be like to own chickens, come join us at this discussion to learn more about raising chicks and chickens.

Learn the basics of chick ownership in advance of the chicks arrival the week of March 22nd.

Cooking with Homestead: Frederik de Pue | Monday, March 15th | Noon

Facebook Live | Free

Join us on FaceBook Live to learn how to harvest, prepare and cook early spring herbs and vegetables with Executive Chef Frederik De Pue of Flamant. Host Katie Dubow will have a conversation with Frederik about his favorite seasonal and local flavors, how to work them into your repertoire and how to get them on the family table.

Chef Frederik de Pue is known in the DC area for his culinary talents, exciting presentations and extravagant catering. de Pue’s West Annapolis restaurant Flamant showcases his classical training with the industry’s greatest chefs. The menu highlights his team’s love for seasonal cooking, world travel, and of course, Frederik’s European roots.

Introduction to Chesapeake Native Plants | March 19th | 11 AM

Zoom | Free

Learn about the importance of using resilient plant materials to ensure a healthy habitat. Selecting plants from our ecoregion supports biodiversity and improves the health of the critical area of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.

In keeping with their commitment to education and advocacy, Homestead Gardens has opened their new Native Habitat Center where they have carefully selected meaningful plant material of over 360 varieties of perennials, shrubs and trees.

This talk will be moderated by Heather Wheatley, Certified Professional Horticulturist, Chesapeake Bay Landscape Professional & Education Director and Rebecca Sherman, Nursery Manager, both of Homestead Gardens.

Please pre-register for this class on Zoom at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jKVgi8EZQfOZepFup451Tw?fbclid=IwAR0oKS9YvGIhjb4gyVxIlJxSmjr8JBlBsYNufHnOEfAt_Bf4x9Vp8ICAnGs

Chicken Ownership 201 | March 21 | 1 PM

Zoom | Free

Have questions about moving your chicks into your existing flock? How to care for adult chickens? What to do when your chickens aren’t laying, when they’re molting or how to manage parasites?

Join us for this informative class where you can listen in, and ask questions!

Please pre-register on Zoom: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pJGrI_VDSDWVHGFUq4qDVw

Grow Live with Katie: The Chickens are Here! | Monday, March 22 | 12 Noon

Facebook Live | Free

Join The Garden Media Group and Katie Dubow to learn from Lisa Steele of Fresh Eggs Daily to talk everything chickens.

With an audience of nearly a million followers on social media that spans the globe, 5th generation chicken keeper Lisa Steele is well-recognized as the creative force behind Fresh Eggs Daily®, the most popular destination for natural poultry keeping advice on the internet. She has been dubbed “the Queen of the Coop” by the media, dishing out advice on raising chickens, ducks and geese naturally via her blog and social media. In addition to being an “eggspert”, Lisa is also a Maine Master Gardener, avid DIYer and accomplished “coop to kitchen” cook using fresh eggs from her coop and fresh produce from her vegetable garden in central Maine.

There are more than 100,000 copies of Lisa’s six popular books in print (she’s currently working on her seventh – a cookbook which will be published by the Harper Horizon division of Harper Collins in February 2022) and they are some of the country’s top-selling chicken keeping books. Popular titles include Fresh Eggs Daily: Raising Happy, Healthy Chickens Naturally, Gardening with Chickens and Let’s Hatch Chicks!

Lisa Steele has been featured on dozens of national and local television and radio shows including NPR, the Hallmark Home and Family show, Martha Knows Best on HGTV, Dr. Oz, P. Allen Smith’s Garden Home on PBS, Good Morning Maine, Good Day Sacramento, San Antonio Living, and The View. She’s been featured in numerous print publications including the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, the Saturday Evening Post, the Farmers Almanac, Country Living magazine, Down East magazine, American Farmhouse Style, Country Gardens, Country Woman, in Forbes, the LA Daily News, USA Today, Parade Magazine and by Buzzfeed, Tasty inc, and the Associated Press.

