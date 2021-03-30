Hogan Extends Enrollment Period for Maryland Health Exchange Once Again

Governor Larry Hogan and Maryland Health Benefit Exchange announced that the state health insurance marketplace, Maryland Health Connection, will extend its current Coronavirus Special Enrollment Period. Uninsured Marylanders have the opportunity to enroll in health coverage now until Aug. 15.

This deadline aligns with the federal special enrollment period extension announced by President Joe Biden for the 35 states that use healthcare.gov, the federally-run health insurance marketplace.

“We are pleased to announce the additional extension of this special enrollment period to Aug. 15, which is already one of the nation’s longest in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Hogan. “Our administration remains committed to ensuring Marylanders have access to the resources they need to weather the pandemic and come back stronger and healthier.”

“We recognize the urgency of getting and keeping people insured during this critical time. Maryland Health Connection will once again align with the federal administration as well as other state marketplaces across the country to make health insurance more accessible as the pandemic continues to have devastating effects,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.

Content Continues Below

Coverage start dates follow:

Enroll now–April 15, coverage starts April 1

Enroll April 16–May 15, coverage starts May 1

Enroll May 16-June 15, coverage starts June 1

Enroll June 16-July 15, coverage starts July 1

Enroll July 16-Aug. 15, coverage starts Aug. 1

Those who are eligible for Medicaid can enroll any time of year. Health coverage through Maryland Health Connection covers costs for coronavirus tests at doctor’s offices, urgent care centers, or emergency rooms.

Since the pandemic spurred a public health emergency in March 2020, Maryland Health Connection has recognized the invaluable need for health insurance by running a coronavirus special enrollment period. Thus far, more than 144,000 Marylanders have enrolled, most of whom have received free or low-cost coverage.

To learn more about coverage options, visit marylandhealthconnection.gov.

Free help is available over the phone from more than 700 certified navigators and brokers at marylandhealthconnection.gov/find-help/. In addition, individuals can call 1-855-642-8572 toll-free from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Help is available in 200 languages. Deaf and hard of hearing use Relay. Marylanders can also apply for coverage using the free mobile app, Enroll MHC.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB