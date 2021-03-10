Here’s Why You Need a Lawyer When Applying for Disability Benefits

Over 36 million Americans are living with at least one form of disability. Only a percentage of these people get accommodated by the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The number of disabled persons keeps growing daily, making the organization put strict measures on applying for the benefits. Suppose you have any disability, and it dramatically impacts your life. In that case, it’s advisable to find a competent disability attorney to help you check if you qualify for the benefits. Getting these benefits enables you to live a quality life, despite the disability situation.

Here are some reasons why you need a lawyer during the application process.

1. The attorney helps in evaluation to see if you qualify

Not every disabled person can get disability benefits. Some of the criteria to enroll into this program is not clear. As an individual, you may not know if you qualify for the disability without going through the set conditions. Your medical condition and doctor’s report may not define if you are able to get the benefits. These local law professionals will help assess your situation, do the evaluation, and advise you whether or not to apply for the benefits. The lawyers will look at your disability condition, your ability to find other jobs and gauge whether you should apply for the social security benefits or find other means to sustain yourself. You might think you are not eligible when you are and vice versa. The law professionals help you to come up with a better conclusion.

2. Helps with the initial Social Security claim application

If you qualify to apply for the Social Security Claim, you need to fill out forms then send them to the Social Security Administration. While anyone can fill these forms, it requires professional help to fill the forms appropriately. When you fill these forms as required, it increases your chances of getting enrolled into the program. Lawyers will help you fill the application forms accurately, which dramatically increases your chances of qualifying for the program. Filling these forms on your own can lead to mistakes and may reduce your chances of getting the benefits.

3. Lawyers help you in updating your medical records

As stated, the number of people with disabilities keeps on increasing every day. The higher the number grows, the stricter the requirements tend to be. The Social Security Administration requires individuals to provide regular updates about their status to continue providing benefits to the most affected. Failing to update your details may cancel your benefits to create space for other needy individuals. It is essential to hire a competent disability attorney who will help update your details to continue receiving the benefits. While you can update the same, the attorney helps you fill in the correct details to the confusing papers and ensures your current information relates to the previous application. With something this important, you cannot afford a paperwork mistake.

4. They will represent you in court

At times, your application might get rejected by the Social Security Administration. This situation should not be the end of the road.

Your attorney will help in requesting a Social Security hearing and have your case more deeply looked into. This informal case, always chaired by an administrative law judge, helps parties to ask the SSA the hard questions on why their applications got rejected. Attorneys have the experiences and knowledge to handle the judicial system and help you develop a concrete case and persuasive arguments to let the board accept your application.

5. You lose nothing by hiring the attorneys

Are you afraid of hiring the attorney because of the costs involved? You don’t need to worry any longer. Most disability attorneys and advocates do not charge upfront payments and will wait until your case is heard and determined. They will only seek commission after you get enrolled in the SSDI program. With this contingency fee, your attorney ensures they work hard so as you win the case. They will fight for your benefits and ensure you are enrolled in the program before they ask for their commission. This idea makes the whole process less stressful since you don’t have to struggle to make the application go through or pay the attorneys.

As notable from the above list, there is a need to hire a competent lawyer for your disability application process. Without a lawyer, the whole process becomes more difficult, and at times, you might mess up with your chances of getting the disability benefits.

