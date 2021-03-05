Group of Teens Pistol Whip Delivery Driver and Steal $300 and Food
The Annapolis Police are looking for group of teens who pistol whipped a delivery driver and robbed him o $300.00 on Wednesday night
On Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at approximately 8:30pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the unit block of New Vernon Street for a report of an armed robbery that just occurred.
The victim who was identified as a food delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint by approximately 7-8 juvenile male subjects. The subjects assaulted the victim by striking him with a handgun. The suspects ran away with the food and approximately $300.00.
Officers canvassed the area but did not locate the involved suspects.
The victim was treated at a local hospital for injuries that ere not considered life threatening.
