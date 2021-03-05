Annapolis Restaurant Week
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Group of Teens Pistol Whip Delivery Driver and Steal $300 and Food

| March 04, 2021, 09:18 PM

The Annapolis Police are looking for group of teens who pistol whipped a delivery driver and robbed him o $300.00 on Wednesday night

On Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at approximately 8:30pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the unit block of New Vernon Street for a report of an armed robbery that just occurred.

Content Continues Below

Liquified Creative

The victim who was identified as a food delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint by approximately 7-8 juvenile male subjects. The subjects assaulted the victim by striking him with a handgun. The suspects ran away with the food and approximately $300.00.

Officers canvassed the area but did not locate the involved suspects.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for injuries that ere not considered life threatening.

Severn Bank

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«