Group Assaults, Robs Man in Linthicum, Police Searching for Suspects

On March 22, 2021 at approximately 8:40 p.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded for a strong-arm robbery of a citizen.

The 52 year old male victim was walking in the area of Nursery Road and Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard when he was approached by a group of five young black male suspects who assaulted him.

The males punched the victim’s head and upper body area, causing him to fall to the ground. During the assault, one of the suspects took the victim’s wallet and cell phone from his pants pocket. The suspects then fled toward Shenandoah Avenue.

Officers searched the area but did not locate any of the suspects involved.

The victim sustained minor injuries to his face and was treated on scene by Fire / EMS medic unit personnel.

No weapons were displayed during this incident. Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

