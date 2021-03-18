Got Seriously Injured While You’re Overseas? Here’s What You Should Do Right Away

No one travels overseas expecting to get seriously injured. But such are the uncertainties of life, and accidents do happen regardless of location. Depending on which part of the globe you are in, a serious injury/ accident could mean massive medical expenses. You might also find it difficult to access medical help immediately due to logistics, language barrier, and other obstacles that wouldn’t have happened where you are at home.

Irrespective of the various obstacles you might be facing at that point, one thing is for sure. It would help if you got help and fast. Here is what you should do the right way in case of a severe injury in a foreign country, away from home.

Get Appropriate Medical Help

Any severe injury needs quick medical attention as it could be life-threatening. The assumption is that you somehow planned, and you are familiar with local medical facilities wherever you are. Even if this is not the case, talk to the people around to help reach the nearest medical provider.

A severe injury should prompt you to inform your embassy, as well as your travel insurance and let them know of the circumstances under which you got the injury and if you are experiencing any difficulties finding help. They will most likely guide you on what you should do next. At this point, you should also be sure your travel insurer covers some of the incidences, and it would be reasonable and recommended to study the policy before your travel overseas. Still, you can revisit it and be sure it covers your injury.

Document All Evidence Regarding The Injury

If there is any vital step along your medical journey, then this it. Why, because you can tell whether you are the right candidate for any compensation due to the injury. The truth is that for any legal claim you file, you need supportive documents. For example, to consider whiplash compensation, they will need to see that medical documentation, including miscellaneous receipts, connected to the injury.

It would be wise to take photos of physical injuries, including if you had cuts and were bleeding. Even if you are not in the right physical state to take the photos by yourself, you can ask any of the witnesses to the accident to help with the camera. Also, document the circumstances under which you got injured and have a list of witnesses to every situation. Of course, the most important step after this is to share the evidence with your injury attorney. The evidence helps your lawyer to argue for your case, ensuring that you get your rightful compensation.

Inform All Concerned About Your Injury

It would be best if you didn’t hide your pain in case of severe injuries while far away from your home. Instead, let your family know what you are going through. You should also alert all other concerned parties, including your hotel staff, employer, embassy, and anyone else that plays a critical role in your life. It would be suitable for these people to know what might have happened to you.

Provide A Statement To The Relevant Authorities

Assuming you have all the evidence safely in your custody and feeling better after the accident, you can report the incident to your local authorities. Suppose your injury was work-related, then first report the incident via writing to your employer. You can also notify the local authorities in the area where you got the injury. Even if it is no longer for you, the incident can jolt the leaders into instituting preventive measures to help other travelers. At the same time, document all the communication between all these relevant parties for compensation.

Filing For Legal Compensation

The last and equally most important step after a severe injury would be to file for compensation. Depending on your injury type, you would have revisited your insurance company’s policy regarding such accidents. Most insurance policies are standard across the world that include filing within the stipulated period. If you are not sure, it would be good to work closely with a reputable personal injury lawyer who can guide you through the process and still help you file for compensation.

It can be scary to get injured while overseas and so far from the familiar. Still, all you need at this point is the right support to wade through the difficulties and get your rightful compensation.

