Glen Burnie man charged with 15 counts of possession of child pornography

On Thursday, July 7, 2020, the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit initiated an investigation for the uploading of child pornographic images to an intenet site. The information was provided by the “National Center for Missing and Exploited Children” (NCMEC).

Detectives identified a suspect and address. On Wednesday, August, 12, 2020, detectives executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Laurel Drive, Glen Burnie, Maryland. Numerous digital devices were seized for analysis.

Upon the conclusion of the forensic analysis, approximately 40 images/videos of Child Sexual Abuse Material were located. On Friday, March 5, 2021, a warrant was issued for the arrest of the suspect, identified as a 21 year-old-male of the same address, charging him with 15 counts of possession of Child Pornography. On Saturday, March 6, 2021 the suspect was located and placed under arrest without incident. The suspect is currently being held without bail at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

As this is still an active and ongoing investigation the Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this or other incidents involving the suspect, Chase Stull, to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

