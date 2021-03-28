Five No-Cost Things To Do to Get Your Home Sold

The real estate market is hot right now and if you are a homeowner looking to sell, you want to get the best offer possible when it comes to selling the home that you have nurtured for years. So, how do you do it? First, and without question, hire a professional. Without a, you will be leaving a lot of money on the table.

We checked in with Kristi Neidhardt, a valued partner, for some tips and she said that there are many low-cost improvements you can do; but there are also many things to do that have no cost. Check these out!

Decluttering . No one likes a mess. But sometimes we live with it. But if you are looking to sell your home, you really need to declutter. Remove (or store) personal photos and nickknacks. Take a look at your kitchen and bathroom counters and clear them off as much as possible.

. No one likes a mess. But sometimes we live with it. But if you are looking to sell your home, you really need to declutter. Remove (or store) personal photos and nickknacks. Take a look at your kitchen and bathroom counters and clear them off as much as possible. Open the windows. Perhaps not literally, but let the light shine into your home. Move any furniture that may be blocking the windows away and make sure ny heavy drapes are parted.

Perhaps not literally, but let the light shine into your home. Move any furniture that may be blocking the windows away and make sure ny heavy drapes are parted. Rearrange the furniture. After a long day, you just want to collapse on your comfortable couch, right? Make that couch or chair the focal point of the room inviting people to share in your comfort. Do not have yor couch cutting across the room or blocking it. Make the room open and inviting.

After a long day, you just want to collapse on your comfortable couch, right? Make that couch or chair the focal point of the room inviting people to share in your comfort. Do not have yor couch cutting across the room or blocking it. Make the room open and inviting. Tidy up outside. You don’t need to re-landscape to sell a home; but definitlely mow the lawn, rake up the leaves, and pull a few weeds from the walkways. If a buyer feels you don’t take care of your home, they may have second thoughts about it being their dream home.

You don’t need to re-landscape to sell a home; but definitlely mow the lawn, rake up the leaves, and pull a few weeds from the walkways. If a buyer feels you don’t take care of your home, they may have second thoughts about it being their dream home. Don’t forget the windows. It’s amazing how dirty windows can get. Equally amazing is how clean they can become with a roll of paper towels and a jar of Windex. Clean the windows and let the sun fill your home. If you can, remove the screens and store them. While they are good for keeping the critters out, they also dull the view.

It’s amazing how dirty windows can get. Equally amazing is how clean they can become with a roll of paper towels and a jar of Windex. Clean the windows and let the sun fill your home. If you can, remove the screens and store them. While they are good for keeping the critters out, they also dull the view. Deep clean. Think about where grime and dust collect and do a deep clean. Baseboards, ceiling fans, range hoods, light switches, door jambs and the base of toilets all come to mind. No one is touring your home with a white glove, but they are taking notice.

The Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty a Long & Foster Company has been helping clients buy and sell their homes in Annapolis, Arnold, Crownsville, Severn, Odenton, Severna Park, Edgewater, Crofton and Pasadena since 2003. Kristi has been named one of Maryland’s top producing Realtors and has a true passion for helping her clients reach their long term housing needs. Born and raised in the county, Kristi’s love and knowledge of the waters of the Chesapeake, not only make her an easy choice when it comes to selecting a Realtor; but allows her to be invested in the community and is currently serving as the President of the Parole Rotary. You can learn more at her website www.kn-team.com or simply give her a call at 410-599-1370!

