FEMA to Reimburse Families for Funeral Expenses of COVID-19 Deaths

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced that they will be reimbursing families for funeral expenses associated with a COVID-19 death.

According to the agency, the portal to apply for reimbursement is not yet active; and there will be some requirements for reimbursement:

To be eligible for funeral assistance, you must meet these conditions:

The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

With a $2 billion budget, the government estimates that families will receive between $3,000 and $7,000 in reimbursement and receipts and appropriate documents will be required.

FEMA is working on a toll-free phone number to assist, but online applications will start in April on this webpage.

