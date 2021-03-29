FEMA Deploys First Mobile Vaccination Units to Eastern Shore

Governor Larry Hogan and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) today announced that the nation’s first federal mobile COVID-19 vaccination units will launch in the State of Maryland.

The two mobile sites will provide access to COVID-19 vaccinations for thousands of Marylanders who live in remote or otherwise underserved areas on the Eastern Shore. Appointments will be targeted to people who are socially vulnerable or live in remote areas, and will be booked through the health department in individuals’ county of residence. These federal mobile clinics will build on the efforts of the state’s Vaccine Equity Task Force mobile clinics, which began earlier this month.

Content Continues Below

“We continue to expand our vaccine distribution network to maximize points of distribution in every jurisdiction, which will now include the nation’s first federally-operated mobile vaccination units,” said Governor Hogan. “These federal units will complement the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force’s mobile clinics and help us get more shots into the arms of our most vulnerable populations. I want to thank the White House, FEMA, and all of our federal partners for working with us to expand our vaccination efforts.”

“From the start, our team has worked with the federal government to provide vaccine equity for all Marylanders,” said Acting Secretary Dennis R. Schrader of the Maryland Department of Health. “We’re excited to be the first state in the nation to include a collaboration with FEMA in our mobile vaccination efforts, and we are pleased to offer Marylanders near the path of these units the opportunity to get vaccinated close to home.”

“Throughout this entire vaccine mission, we’ve been fighting two enemies: a virus and the inequities it has caused,” said Janice Barlow, acting FEMA Region 3 regional administrator. “These mobile units will ensure that we reach the underserved in their neighborhoods, where they live, and bring us one step closer to winning the war against COVID-19.”The mobile units are funded and operated by FEMA and will use trained vaccinators and clinical staff from county, state, and federal agencies.

The 32-foot trailers include cold storage for vaccine doses, storage for administrative materials, staff office space, and generators. Each mobile unit is designed to provide a minimum of 250 doses per day. Schedules will vary depending upon need; however, they are expected to remain in one location for at least a few days at a time

The initial mobile vaccine mission will specifically target the following groups:

Workers in the manufacturing and food processing plants on the Eastern Shore, specifically those working in poultry processing plants.

Minority and migrant populations, and those who may lack adequate transportation to commute to and from a standstill vaccination site outside of their community or place of work.

Those living in small towns and enclaves on the Eastern Shore.

The mobile sites join a statewide network of mass vaccination sites and a growing list of other providers where eligible Marylanders can receive COVID-19 vaccines, including pharmacies, hospitals, federally qualified health centers, and doctors’ offices. An interactive map of providers is available at covidvax.maryland.gov.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB