Eastport Based MH Media Strategies Expands Client Roster

| March 22, 2021, 10:12 AM

MH Media Strategies, a full-service advertising and marketing firm based in Annapolis, Maryland, has announced the acquisition of several new clients.

As the marketing partner for Athletic Integrative Medicine, M&R Electronic Systems, Freedom Restoration, Blue Nest, SafeChain Solutions and SWDRx, MH Media Strategies continues to grow their client roster, providing strategic, personal and high-quality work to B2B and B2C clients across many industries.

MH Media Strategies launched full company branding, including naming and logo design, for Blue Nest, bathroom remodelers, and full re-brands and website launches for Freedom Restoration, a Maryland-based construction and restoration company, and SWDRx pharmaceutical distributors. MH Media Strategies has also launched a new website for their sister company, SafeChain Solutions. Click here to view the recently launched SWDRx website and SafeChain website.

Development and design of new websites are in the works for both Athletic Integrative Medicine, providers of aesthetic and medical products and services, and M&R Electronics, installers of security, communications and life safety systems. MH Media Strategies will continue to offer ongoing marketing services to all clients, including, but not limited to, graphic design, digital marketing, video production, public relations, and media planning and buying.

Michael Hughes, MHMS Managing Partner said, “We look forward to working with these esteemed and exciting new clients to bring the quality of their work forward into their marketing initiatives. These are trusted companies, and we’re honored to help them promote their great reputations.”

And ICYMI, MH Media Strategies  sat down with Eye On Annapolis to talk about how to make your business thrive during a pandemic.  Have a listen:

