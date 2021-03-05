Crownsville Man Flees State After Police Investigate Child Pornography Accusations

On Thursday, June 25, 2020, the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit initiated an investigation in reference to a report of child pornographic images being uploaded to an Internet site. The information was provided by the “National Center for Missing and Exploited Children” (NCMEC) which is a non-profit organization whose mission is to find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation and prevent child victimization.

Content Continues Below

18,000 Child Pornographic Images Recovered

Anne Arundel County Police detectives identified a suspect as well as his place of residence. On Friday, July 24, 2020, detectives executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of Tudor Drive in Crownsville, Maryland. The suspect who was identified as a 36-year old male of the same address, was on scene. Digital devices were taken into custody to be analyzed. Upon the results of the forensic analysis, detectives recovered approximately 18,000 images of child pornography.

Suspect Flees to New Mexico

A warrant was issued for the arrest of the suspect charging him with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. However, the suspect had fled the state in an effort to evade law enforcement. Working with members of the US Marshalls Office, he was located on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in a hotel room in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the nearest detention center where he will await extradition back to Maryland.

As this is still an active and ongoing investigation the Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this or other incidents involving the suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. Callers can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB