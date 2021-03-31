CovingtonAlsina Acquires Athena Financial Services

CovingtonAlsina, an Annapolis-based financial planning firm, announces the acquisition of Athena Financial Services of Hughesville, MD.

Maryanna E. Lanham, former principal at Athena, joins CovingtonAlsina as an Account Executive.

“The client-centered approach established by Maryanna at Athena Financial makes a perfect match for our operations,” said Ann C. Alsina, principal at CovingtonAlsina. “We look forward to the continued growth of our client base with this solid addition to our firm.”

Maryanna E. Lanham has worked in the financial industry since 2014. She has successfully completed the FINRA sponsored Series 6 and 63 exams and holds these registrations at LPL Financial; she is also a licensed Life and Disability agent.

Maryanna is a mentor with the Dream Queen Foundation, an association of businesswomen who encourage leadership in young girls. She is a member of the Southern Maryland Women’s League, St. Mary’s Business Partners, and the St. Mary’s NAACP Economic Development Committee.

CovingtonAlsina has assisted clients since 2012 in every aspect of their financial lives with an approach based on education, compassion, and ongoing relationships. Learn more at CovingtonAlsina.com

