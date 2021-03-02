County Police Make Quick Arrest in March 1st Fatal Shooting

On Monday, March 1, 2021 at approximately 8:00pm. officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 7500 block of Baleen Court, Glen Burnie, Maryland for a shooting.

Upon arrival officers located an adult male shooting victim lying inside a doorway. Officers immediately began to render first aid until EMS arrived on the scene.

The victim, identified as thirty-five-year-old Robert Randall Turner III from the 4900 block of Morrison Court, Curtis Bay, Maryland was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Mr. Turner will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Arrest

While on scene, responding officers obtained information on the identity of the shooter as well as a clothing description. Officers quickly located the suspect and took him into custody without further incident and recovered two loaded firearms. The suspect, identified as a 26-year old male from the 3900 block of Belvieu Avenue in Baltimore.

Based on witness and suspect interviews along with physical evidence, the suspect was charged with the First and Second Degree Murder of Robert Turner.

Even though an arrest has been made this is an active and fluid investigation and the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org

