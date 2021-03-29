County Executive Pittman Names New Superintendent of Detention Facilities

County Executive Steuart Pittman announced that Christopher Klein will be the new Superintendent of Detention Facilities, beginning April 12, 2021. Mr. Klein is an established corrections professional with 24 years of experience in administration, planning and operations of both correctional systems and safety and homeland security agencies. Since 2017, he has served as deputy principal assistant of the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security, and before that was the Chief of Prisons for the Delaware Department of Correction.

“Chris Klein is everything we were seeking in a leader to build on the good work we have done to create safe, well-run detention facilities,” said County Executive Pittman. “He has the compassion and the professionalism to support both the officers and the inmates, and shares our desire to prepare every inmate for a better future upon release.”

Mr. Klein began his career with the Delaware Department of Correction in April 1997 and worked his way up through the ranks to a Deputy Warden in 2008. During his time as Deputy Warden he was also responsible for medical and mental health operations. Throughout his career Mr. Klein has continued his focus on education and training. He has a Bachelor of Science degree from Wilmington University and completed numerous professional development and training courses with the National Institute of Corrections (NIC). Mr. Klein is a Certified Corrections Executive (CCE) and has held memberships with the Association of Correctional Food Service Affiliates (ACFSA), American Correctional Association (ACA), United States Deputy Wardens’ Association (USDWA) and the Delaware Police Chiefs’ Council (DPCC).

Content Continues Below

Mr. Klein will take over for Acting Superintendent Michael Borgese, who has served in that role since October 1, 2020 when Superintendent Bill Martin retired. Mr. Borgese is a lifelong Anne Arundel County resident who started his career with the Department of Detention Facilities as a Detention Officer in 1996. He will resume his prior position as Correctional Facility Administrator for the Jennifer Road Detention Center, in which he has served since 2015.

“Michael Borgese has done outstanding work as acting director,” said County Executive Pittman. “He always steps up to take on the most difficult tasks in the agency and will be the key to a smooth transition.”

The effective date of these personnel announcements is April 12, 2021.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS