City of Annapolis Issues Health Equity Report and Suplemental Grant for Continuance

The City of Annapolis has issued a report on the health equity work of the Take Care/Cuidate Hispanic outreach team in Annapolis.

“From its inception, the goal of this team was to reach into vulnerable populations and make connections to resources,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “I am so proud of the work they have accomplished, especially the connections and trust they have built. They’re getting rightfully recognized for their efforts.”

The report highlights the goals, outcomes and future plans of the team, which began its work as a result of findings by the Anne Arundel County Department of Health showcasing a disproportionate positive case rate among Hispanic residents. The Take Care/Cuidate Annapolis team set out with four priorities: reducing COVID-19 cases, reducing disparities, fostering trust and educating the community on preventative health.

Content Continues Below

On March 8, 2021, the Annapolis City Council approved SA-25-21, a $100,000 supplemental grant allocation from Anne Arundel County’s CARES Act to fund another six months of the work of the Take Care/Cuidate Annapolis Program in both the Hispanic and African American communities.

“When you can deploy resources in the community; when you can provide a service that benefits the entire community, it proves worth it,” said Take Care Team director Laura Gutierrez. “Beyond the pandemic, we have to have a comprehensive plan that goes hand in hand with continued outreach.”

Download (PDF, 8.47MB)

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB