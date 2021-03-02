Children’s Theatre of Annapolis Plans to Re-Open with She Kills Monsters

Children’s Theatre of Annapolis (CTA) has announced that its production of She Kills Monsters, Young Adventurers Edition, will open March 6, 2021, for both live and virtual performances. In conjunction with the performance, CTA will hold a fundraising raffle for a gift basket worth $150 from Annapolis’ Third Eye Comics

She Kills Monsters is the first live show at CTA, located at 1661 Bay Head Road, Annapolis, since the facility closed on March 13, 2020. The play tells the story of high schooler Agnes Evans as she deals with the death of her younger sister, Tilly. When Agnes stumbles upon Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and ’90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

CTA’s production features nine local youth performers and is directed by Sim Rivers, who last helmed CTA’s Teen Traveling Acting Group (TAG).

“We’re so excited here at CTA to be returning to live theatre and educational programming after what’s been a devastating year for local performing arts organizations,” says CTA President Kelsey Casselbury. “While the Board of Directors has been committed to remaining closed for the safety for its staff, performers, volunteers and patrons, this small production is sure to be a phenomenal way to welcome the public back to our theatre.”

She Kills Monsters will be performed live at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 6, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7. It will also be streamed virtually at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13, and Sunday, March 14. Note: This production is recommended for ages 12+ due to mild language and middle/high school themes.

Tickets for the live show, which are $15 for adults and $12 for youth, senior and active military, can be purchased through TicketLeap. Tickets for the virtual show are $10 per household/device and can be purchased through ShowTix4U. Tickets for the Third Eye Comics’ gift basket raffle are $5 for one and $20 for five and can be purchased online.

COVID safety protocols include assigned seating to ensure social distancing between groups, face mask requirements for everyone, available hand-sanitizing stations and thorough sanitizing of the facility between shows. CTA is currently seating audiences at 50% capacity in accordance with the county regulations.

Looking forward, CTA plans to produce Disney’s Frozen Jr., originally slated for May 2020, from June 4-13, 2021.

