BWI Named Best North American Airport of its Size

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was named as the top North American airport in its size category in the 2020 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards. The annual awards are presented by Airports Council International World (ACI World), a leading airport industry organization. The ASQ program recognizes global airports for delivery of the best customer service as measured by airport passengers.

“I congratulate BWI Marshall Airport on this remarkable achievement in delivering the best customer experience in the opinion of your passengers at a time when the voice of our passengers must be heard,” said Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General of ACI World. “The ASQ Awards represent the highest possible customer experience accolade for airport operators around the world.”

Content Continues Below

The ASQ program is the airport industry standard for measuring passenger satisfaction. The annual comprehensive survey measures customer satisfaction across 34 key performance indicators. The survey program delivers full assessment and analysis of the passenger experience, including factors such as airport cleanliness, concessions, parking, and security checkpoint wait times. The program gathers data throughout the year from passengers at the airport to measure and evaluate their experience on the day of travel.

“I thank our employees and partners for delivering exceptional customer service during the most challenging time in our history,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “This ASQ award is an incredible achievement, particularly in light of so many challenges. I am proud of the entire BWI Marshall Airport community that has remained steadfast in providing an outstanding travel experience for our passengers.”

The ASQ survey respondents gave BWI Marshall Airport high marks for parking facilities and value, ground transportation, food and retail concessions, efficient security checkpoint and airline check-in, and ease of terminal access. BWI Marshall Airport employees and stakeholders have worked over the past year to help ensure the health and safety of travelers during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to provide excellent customer service.

“Throughout 2020, BWI Marshall faced the challenges of a global pandemic by maintaining its focus on health, safety, and service for each and every customer,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Greg Slater. “This prestigious award reflects the traveling public’s appreciation for that commitment and its confidence in our dedicated BWI Marshall team.”

BWI Marshall remains the busiest airport in the Washington-Baltimore region, serving nearly half of the region’s air passengers. Travelers are reminded that the airport terminal remains open only to ticketed passengers and employees. Face coverings or masks are required in the terminal. For additional information on health and safety protocols in place at BWI Marshall and the airport’s continued COVID-19 recovery, see– https://www.BWIairport.com/COVID19.



Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS