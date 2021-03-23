BONUS PODCAST: The Bay Bridge Boat Show 2021–Power and Sail | Queen Anne’s County

After COVID forced the cancellation of the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show and the Bay Bridge Powerboat Show in 2020. Well, it is 2021 and they are back. Sort of!

This year, the two shows will be combined into one long weekend from April 15 through April 18 at the Bay Bridge Marina in Stevensville. In water. Power and sail. Plus all the gear and equipment needed!

Today we speak with Heather Tinelli from Queen Anne’s County Tourism to talk about all that the area has to offer. And to Paul Jacobs, the GM of the Annapolis Boat Shows to tell us all about what to expect at this expanded show.

And you will be surprised at all that Queen Anne’s County has to offer those attending the shows–or just looking for a place to explore–there is plenty to talk about. Heather joins this podcast first for 16 minutes.

And then, Paul hops on at the 17 minute mark to let us know about the hundreds of boats, canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards that await you. They have free seminars, classes on diesel mechanics and emergency first aid, a sweet VIP experience. Tickets can be purchased in advance for a specific day (prices vary by day), and we’ve ordered up plenty of great spring weather!

Have a listen!

