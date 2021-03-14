BONUS PODCAST: Spring is Here And So Are The Strolls, Seltzers and Smashes

In this month’s pocast with the beer gurus at Katcef Brothers we are all about spring!

But first a note. The City of Annapolis was running a loud machine outside, so there is a slight hum–sorry!

We are in the midst of 31 days of a Shamrock Stroll and all the great local bars and restaurants that can help you with your Bud Light fix and hook you up with a coozie! And also in the midst of an Annapolis Oyster Fest. Spring and publkc events are returning!

As for the tasty beverages, Devil’s Backbone has a new Smash Pack with Orange Grapefruit and Lemon Smashes. Eastern Shore Brewing has some great stuff paired with the oysters. And Bud Light is doubling down on the great seltzers for spring and summer!

But as the warm weather is returning, we are going to be headed back to our in-person, picnic table lunches next month.

It was fun. As always!

Have a listen!

