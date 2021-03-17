BONUS PODCAST: Annapolis Restaurant Week, Oyster Fest, and Maryland Day

Annapolis Restaurant Week is coming. Leave it to restaurant owners and the leadership of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership to figure it out in a COVID year!

We speak with Erik Evans, the Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership to find out about the particulars–participating restaurants (there are nearly 40), new ones, a shift in pricing, takeaway cocktails, and how to participate safely and within your own comfort level–in person, carry out, or at home! Annapolis Restaurant Week is March 20-28.

Content Continues Below

But Erik wears several hats and we also spoke about the Inaugural Annapolis Oyster Festival happening now through March 21. With more than 20 local restaurants offering special oyster dishes partnered with Eastern Shore Brewing, Annapolis Oyster Fest is showing our watermen that we care–they’ve had a brutal year! AND, just use the hashtag #AnnapolisOysterFest on social media and you might win one of a 100 dozen oysters!

And finally, March 19-21 is Maryland Day. OK, it is three days but it is a celebration of the founding of Maryland (that actually happened on the 25th) where you can deep dive into our history and cuture for free or one dollar. Attractions all over the county are offering discounted or free admission and those that aren’t have a virtual experience for you!

All of these events are designed for everyone’s CCL…COVID Comfort Level and you can participate on-site, by carrying out, or by hanging out at home and from the comfort of your couch!

Be sure to check out the links below to get all the details!

Have a listen!

Links:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB