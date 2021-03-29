BONUS PODCAST: Annapolis Film Festival | April 8-18, 2021 | How To Fest This Year

It’s back! And with a vengeance! The 9th Annual Annapolis Film Festival will return virtually this year for ten days from April 8th through the 18th!

And like we do each year, we sit down with the movers and shakers that make all the magic happen. Today, we are speaking with Patti White and Lee Anderson who founded the festival 9 year ago.

After having the run pulled out from under them at the last minute by COVID last year, they are raring to bring one of the most diverse and largest slate of films yet.

We talk about what the heck happened last year, how this year will work (technically), and of course some of the fantastic films that need to be on your must-see list.

One takeaway I left this conversation with was that you still need to plan your films. While many will be available essentially on-demand, many are time restricted, and others are capacity restricted. So, the secret sauce is to get your pass and make your reservations now to make sure you can catch the ones you want to see!

Passes (recommended) are on sale now as are individual tickets and discounted 4-packs. Don’t delay!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

#AFF2021

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB