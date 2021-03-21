Body-Worn Cameras on the Way to Anne Arundel County

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is on schedule for the implementation of the body worn camera (BWC) program. Training for officers is anticipated to begin in July and continue through September of this year. The goals of the body-worn camera program are to:

strengthen police accountability

promote de-escalation

enhance the ability to resolve officer-involved incidents and complaints

improve transparency

identify and correct internal agency issues

strengthen officer performance and safety

increase community safety

Over the past month the police department has taken partial delivery of the Axon Body 3 cameras. All cameras will need to be programmed and linked into the network which will store and maintain the data. The docking stations have been mounted and installed at all four patrol districts. The docking stations will charge the cameras and allow data to upload to the network. Additionally, police vehicles have been installed with a relay switch that wirelessly connects the BWC to the emergency lights switch. When the emergency lights are activated on the police vehicle the relay switch will automatically activate the BWC, turning on the camera.

The Department, in coordination with the Anne Arundel County Executive’s Office, will share information with the community through virtual outreach prior to implementation of the BWC program.



