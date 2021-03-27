THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Anne Arundel Veterinary Emergency Clinic Celebrates 30 Years of Serving Area Pets

| March 27, 2021, 10:06 AM

Anne Arundel Veterinary Emergency Clinic (AAVEC), the area’s only 24-hour emergency veterinary hospital, celebrated its 30th year of service to pets and pet owners in Anne Arundel County on March 18.

During its 30-year tenure, AAVEC has treated more than 200,000 patients. The veterinarians and support staff provide emergency medical care for pets and their owners in their most dire moments, working 365 days a year to save lives.

“AAVEC now employs more than 120 hard-working individuals who give of themselves physically and emotionally, 24 hours a day, treating over 15,000 patients per year,” says Rusty Owens, AAVEC’s Practice Administrator of 14 years. “

As for AAVEC founder Dr. Tommy Kozek, he gives kudos to his team, the area’s primary care veterinarians and pet owners in the community. “I am so thankful for our past and present clients, patients, referring veterinarians and employees who made this milestone possible,” he said. “Our hearts are full as we continue our mission to provide the best care possible for our animal companions.”

Veterinarians are 2.7 times more likely than the general public to die by suicide, according to a 2020 study from Merck Animal Health in partnership with the American Veterinary Medical Association. In honor of their 30th anniversary and in recognition of the mental and emotional toll of the veterinary profession, AAVEC made a generous donation to Not One More Vet, a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the mental health crisis and high risk of suicide among veterinary professionals. AAVEC hopes to host a community celebration later this year if it becomes safe to gather in large groups once again.

