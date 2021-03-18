Anne Arundel County Police Officer Involved in Fatal Shooting in Pasadena

The Anne Arundel County Polie are investigating a fatal shooting by an Anne Arundel County Police officer in the 7800 block of Bodkin View Drive in Pasadena this morning.

In a media briefing, St. Kam Cooke, a Department spokesperson confirmed that the subject has been declared deceased and that they are continuing to investigate the shooting. The initial call was dispatched for a suicidal subject in a residence in the 7800 block of Bodkin View Drive in Pasadena. It is unknown at this point what transpired that necessitated the officer to use deadly force on the victim.

The name of the subject or the office involved has not been released.

Additional details will be provided as they become available.

