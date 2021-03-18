THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Anne Arundel County Police Officer Involved in Fatal Shooting in Pasadena

| March 18, 2021, 01:51 PM

The Anne Arundel County Polie are investigating a fatal shooting by an Anne Arundel County Police officer in the 7800 block of Bodkin View Drive in Pasadena this morning.

In a media briefing, St. Kam Cooke, a Department spokesperson confirmed that the subject has been declared deceased and that they are continuing to investigate the shooting. The initial call was  dispatched for a suicidal subject in a residence in the 7800 block of Bodkin View Drive in Pasadena. It is unknown at this point what transpired that necessitated the officer to use deadly force on the victim.

The name of the subject or the office involved has not been released.

Additional details will be provided as they become available.

Severn Bank

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»