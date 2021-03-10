Anne Arundel County Decides to Follow Hogan’s Relaxed COVID Restrictions

Today, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced that Anne Arundel County will align with new state policy lifting capacity limits on restaurants, retail establishments, religious institutions and certain other facilities. Governor Larry Hogan’s order yesterday lifted capacity limits and also revoked local jurisdictions’s authority to issue more restrictive local orders under the state’s authority, rendering the county’s most recent executive order #43 null and void as of 5 pm Friday, March 12.

In advance of Friday, County Executive Pittman will sign a new executive order that will retain the county’s social gathering limits at a maximum of 10 persons indoors and 25 persons outdoors. The executive order will also keep the county’s restrictions on third-party food delivery services, preventing their charges from exceeding 15 percent of the purchase price of an online restaurant order. All other COVID restrictions will align with the most recent state executive order. Executive Order #45 will be available on the county’s Road to Recovery website once signed by the County Executive.

“Since Governor Hogan’s surprise announcement yesterday, I have been discussing the best path forward for Anne Arundel County with our Health Officer, our County Attorney, my leadership team and members of the County Council,” said County Executive Pittman. “While I believe there is a risk to lifting capacity limits at this time, we are putting our faith in local business owners, operators and customers to continue abiding by the distancing and mask requirements that have pushed our case rates down. State regulations will continue to be enforced.”

County Executive Pittman also congratulated Maryland’s congressional delegation for passing the American Rescue Plan Act, which will direct more than $113 million in assistance funds to Anne Arundel County.

“On behalf of a grateful community, I want to thank the forward-thinking, compassionate people who represent this county in Congress,” said County Executive Pittman. “While I appreciate the direct assistance to local government, it is the targeted funds to low income families with children that make this legislation historic. If economists are correct that these funds will reduce childhood poverty by 50%, then the future for all of Anne Arundel County just got a whole lot more promising.”

Governor Hogan’s executive order from March 9 can be viewed here: governor.maryland.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Gatherings-20th-AMENDED-3.9.21.pdf<

New Maryland Department of Health Guidance for Food Service Establishments, Adult Day Care Centers, Retail Establishments and Personal Services: phpa.health.maryland.gov/Documents/2021.03.09.01%20-%20MDH%20Order%20-%20General%20Directives%20Regarding%20Certain%20Businesses%20and%20Facilities.pdf

