Annapolis Town Center to Debut a Emerald Lounge Speakeasy Amid Many March Events

The Annapolis Town Center is gearing up for a busy Spring season as they offer the community a variety of events and experiences to enjoy.

Emerald Lounge Speakeasy

New to the scene is a Speakeasy-styled pop-up event for two evenings in March (12 & 13). Hosted by Vintage Views: A Wandering Bar, the Emerald Lounge will showcase live music while serving up an imaginative cocktail and food menu inspired by the 1920s establishments. Guests can choose ticket packages that cater to their specific party size. A six top for $300, a four top for $200, and a two top for $100. Included with any ticket purchase are two drinks per person and a unique tasting menu. Prior to the event, ticket holders will receive a personalized code to a lock box, providing them direct access to their personal invitation and ultimately the lounge. Check out the events page on VisitATC.com for the full menu and more information.

Bunny Bungalow

For the kids, the much-anticipated Bunny Bungalow will open from March 13 to April 3. This in-person, contactless photo-op with The Easter Bunny will surely be a hopping good time. Choose from a number of photo packages, add-ons, and accessories. Visits are by appointment only. Reservations are open.

Continue your Easter celebrations with an all-new drive-in movie event. On April 3, the property will welcome guests to their drive-in movie lot for a viewing of the 2011 featured film, Hop. For just $55, guests will receive access to the big screen, complimentary popcorn, and a special package for kids 10 and under. A pop-up bar will also be provided for the adult’s enjoyment and Town Center restaurants will be open and ready to take your pre-movie dinner order.

Like all other events the Town Center has hosted over the last year, guests will be required to wear a mask upon entering the events and any time they meander through a more populated location. Additional cleaning protocols and strict regulations will be implemented to create a safe and health-conscious experience.

