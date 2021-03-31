Annapolis Home Owners Expo to Return to Annapolis in April

The Spring Annapolis Home Owners Expo, traditionally held the last weekend of February for the past 16 years, will still happen, but a bit later in the spring this year. The event is now scheduled for April 10-11 at the Byzantium Event Center in Annapolis.

“Like most businesses striving to keep the community safe, we shut down, reviewed our operations, adjusted and adapted to make the shows safe in these crazy times. “said Scott Smith, owner of Mid Atlantic Expos. “We waited to see positive changes in the direction of the COVID-19 pandemic, lined up our exhibitors, and worked with the County and the Health Department to ensure a safe experience for our guests and our vendors,” he added.

“We were able to work with local authorities , gain approval and successfully produced two events in Maryland in the fall of 2020. We looked carefully at what we could change and developed a plan based on recommendations from the CDC, state and local governments. We created a completely touchless event, reduced the number of exhibit spaces, required masks, widened the aisles, created one way traffic patterns, added sanitizing stations and more.”

One of the adjustments added was added was the integration of an online floor plan, with a QR code which will be available to guests for 12 months after the show. This will allow the guests to access a complete list of exhibitor contact information as they plan their home improvements. All admission fees are waived for 2021 as well, eliminating any cash exchanges at the front gate.

In 2006, Mid Atlantic Expos launched their first community Home and Garden Expo at the National Guard Armory in Annapolis. “I had this idea, and lined up Rupert Boneham, star of the Survivor TV series, as my special guest. Rupert put the radio and TV spots together for me, and the theme was “Can you survive a home improvement project”? “

Over the ensuing 16 years, Mid Atlantic Expos has helped homeowners discover great opportunities for their homes with local and regional companies specializing in everything from driveways to roofs to landscaping. Most of the exhibitors do not have showrooms, and are family owned and operated businesses who depend on shows to serve as their retail space to meet prospective customers. Educational seminars over the years have featured celebrity guest speakers including Sabrina Soto, Vern Yip, Alison Victoria, Nicole Simpson, Richard Karn, Tom Silva, Kevin O’Conner, Paul James, Jason Cameron, and Matt Blashaw.

The 2021 Spring Home Owners Expo was included in Executive Order # 42 issued by County Executive Pittman.

“Like all other businesses, we have had to make adjustments to make sure the events are safe for our team, our vendors, and our guests. And we have accomplished this! We have gone to great lengths to make the event safe and hope to see everyone come out and support these local companies! “ Smith added.

