Annapolis Film Festival Announces Opening Night Film and Full Slate of Films to be Screened
“This year’s festival has expanded to 10 days for its virtual presentation to allow for a better user experience this year,” says Lee Anderson, Festival Director and Co-Founder. “And because of that we have been able to program more films this year.”
This year’s program contains over 100 films (22 feature-length narrative films; 15 feature-length documentaries; 66 short films). The films come from 35 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bhutan, Brazil, Canada, Cuba, Czech Rep., Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Iran, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Macedonia, Malta, Mauritania, Nigeria, Norway, Palestine, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Turkey, UK, and USA.
“This year’s opening night film Marvelous and the Black Hole brings a bit of magic to our program (literally),” says Patti White, festival director.
With heart and humor, it tells the story of a rebellious teenage girl (played by Miya Cech from the current tv show The Astronauts) dealing with the loss of her mother and then bonding with an eccentric magician (“Marvelous Margot” played by Rhea Perlman, the Emmy-winning actress from the classic tv show Cheers) who helps her to reconnect with life and joy. It’s a story of being lost and found.
“This was easily one of our favorite films from this year’s Sundance Film Festival,” says Derek Horne, director of programming. “And it is exactly the type of marvelous and uplifting film that can help all of us to heal after the black hole of 2020”
The Annapolis Film Festival is proud to reveal its 2021 Slate:
Opening Night Film:
- Marvelous and the Black Hole – dir. Kate Tsang
Narrative Feature Films:
- How to Be a Good Wife – dir. Martin Provost
- I’m Fine (Thanks for Asking) – dir. Kelley Kali & Angelique Molina
- Kiss Me Kosher – dir. Shirel Peleg
- Ludi – dir. Edson Jean
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom – dir. Pawo Choyning Dorji
- Luzzu – dir. Alex Camilleri
- The Marshmallow Mystery Tour – dir. Jeff Beals & Matthew Beals
- Marvelous and the Black Hole – dir. Kate Tsang
- Materna – dir. David Gutnik
- Nimby – dir. Teemu Nikki
- One Moment – dir. Deirdre O’Connor
- The Outside Story – dir. Casimir Nozkowski
- Paper Spiders – dir. Inon Shampanier
- The Perfect Candidate – dir. Haifaa Al-Mansour
- Port Authority – dir. Danielle Lessovitz
- The Sign Painter – dir. Viesturs Kairiss
- Thou Shalt Not Hate – dir. Mauro Mancini
- Together Together – dir. Nikole Beckwith
- Under the Stars of Paris – dir. Claus Drexel
- Unsound – dir. Ian Watson
- Window to the Sea – dir. Miguel Ángel Jiménez
- 23 Walks – dir. Paul Morrison
Documentary Feature Films:
- Chasing Childhood – Margaret Munzer Loeb & Eden Wurmfeld
- End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock – dir. Shannon Kring
- Fish & Men – Darby Duffin & Adam Jones
- Holy Frit – dir. Justin Monroe
- Kenny Scharf: When Worlds Collide – dir. Malia Scharf & Max Basch
- The Last Out – dir. Sami Khan & Michael Gassert
- The Lesson – dir. Elena Horn
- Missing in Brooks County – dir. Lisa Molomot & Jeff Bemiss
- Not Going Quietly – dir. Nicholas Bruckman
- The Race to Alaska – dir. Zach Carver
- River City Drumbeat – dir. Anne Flatté & Marlon Johnson
- Vinyl Nation – Christopher Boone & Kevin Smokler
- White Noise – dir. Daniel Lombroso
- Women in Blue – dir. Deirdre Fishel
- Zero Gravity – dir. Thomas Verrette
Short Films:
- The Affected – dir. Rikke Gregersen
- Alone Togther – dir. Casey Mull
- The Anxiety Fly – dir. Damien Christian D’Amico
- APPyness – dir. Ryan Turner
- The Art of Survival – dir. Gregory Armstrong
- As We Are – dir. Michael R Faulkner
- Asmahan the Diva – dir. Chloé Mazlo
- Bambirak – dir. Zamarin Wahdat
- BASURA! – dir. Mason Standish
- BJ’s Mobile Gift Shop – dir. Jason Park
- The Box – dir. James Burns & Shal Ngo
- Brother – dir. Ya’Ke
- CC Dances the Go-Go – dir. Erin C. Buckley
- Chicken of the Dead – dir. Julien David
- The Chimney Swift – dir. Frédéric Schuld
- A Concerto is a Conversation – dir. Ben Proudfoot & Kris Bowers
- The Criminals – dir. Serhat Karaaslan
- Endless Video – dir. Gwendolyn Infusino
- Fabiu – dir. Stefan Langthaler
- Flora My Dear – dir. Dan Janos
- Good Night (Da Yie) – dir. Anthony Nti
- Grand Adventure Railroad – Hsiao-Shan Huang
- Heaven on Earth – dir. Robert Hope
- The Hermit – dir. Ella Schaefer & Colleen Donovan
- Hot Dog – dir. Flore Burban, Logan Cameron, Nicolas Diaz, Chloé Raimondo & Hugues Valin
- I Bought a Time Machine – dir. Yeon Park
- I Can Change – dir. Jim Jenkins
- J-1 – dir. Emmi Shockley
- A Journey Upstream – dir. Eric Braker & Andrew Braker
- Just A Guy – dir. Shoko Hara
- Leaf – dir. Aliona Baranova
- Like the Ones I Used to Know – dir. Annie St-Pierre
- Lizard – dir. Akinola Davies
- Lost Kings – dir. Brian Lawes
- The Marker – dir. Will Francome & Katie Green
- The Moon’s Not That Great – dir. Mathieu Libman
- The Morning Walk – dir. Marc Harpsøe
- Mustache – dir. Harris Gurny
- My Brother’s Keeper – dir. Laurence Topham
- The Other Morgan – dir. Alison Rich
- A Piece of Cake – dir. The Bragg Brothers
- Pile – dir. Toby Auberg
- Plaisir – dir. Molly Gillis
- The Present – dir. Farah Nabulsi
- Power of the Paddle – dir. Katie Sheridan
- Quarantine Diary – dir. Samgar Rakym
- Red Ladies – dir. Parida Tanti
- Round Three – dir. Shahar Shamay
- Snowy – dir. Alexander W. Lewis & Kaitlyn Schwalje
- Solution for Sadness – Marc Martínez & Tuixén Benet
- Soukoon – dir. Farah Shaer
- Sproutland – dir. Cynthia Wade
- Sticker – dir. Georgi M. Unkovski
- Un diable dans la poche (A devil in the pocket) – Antoine Bonnet & Mathilde Loubes
- Under the Lather – dir. Ollivier Briand
- Unmarked – dir. Chris Haley & Brad Bennett
- Unmothered – dir. Urvashi Pathania
- Ward’s Henna Party (Henet Ward) – Morad Mostafa
- The Water Walker – dir. James Burns
- When I’m Her – dir. Emily Schuman
- White Eye – dir. Tomer Shushan
- Witness – dir. Ali Asgari
- Wonder – dir. Javier Molina
- Yiayia’s House – dir. Alex A. Patriotis
- You Wouldn’t Understand – dir. Trish Harnetiaux
- Zimnicea – dir. Bogdan Naumovici
Passes allow for unlimited viewing to over 70+ films and are currently discounted at $100 per household. This price increases on March 22nd to $115. Tickets go on sale, at 11 AM on March 22, 2021. Individual tickets will be $10 each and four-packs will be $35. A Shorts Pass is available to nine shorts programs for $50. Check out our “How to Fest” page on the website.
To find out more visit: www.annapolisfilmfestival.org. For more information, email [email protected] or call 410-263-3444.
